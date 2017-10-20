Justin Verlander pitched seven shutout innings and Jose Altuve drove in three runs to lead host Houston to a 7-1 victory over the Yankees in Game 6. The winner of Saturday’s game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander stayed perfect with the Houston Astros when they couldn’t afford anything else.

The ace right-hander pitched seven shutout innings and Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs during a 7-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night that extended the American League Championship Series to a decisive Game 7.

Acquired from Detroit in an Aug. 31 trade, Verlander has won all nine of his outings for the Astros. And with his new team facing playoff elimination in Game 6 against the Yankees, he delivered again.

Game 7 is Saturday in Houston, with the winner advancing to the World Series against the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

CC Sabathia is scheduled to start for New York against Charlie Morton in a rematch of Game 3, won 8-1 by the Yankees.

The home team has won every game in the series.

“It’s going to be a crazy night,” Altuve said. “I know both teams are going to go out there and leave everything they have.”

After striking out 13 for a complete-game victory in Game 2, Verlander threw another gem. The 2011 AL most valuable player and Cy Young Award winner scattered five hits and struck out eight to improve to 9-0 with 67 strikeouts as an Astro.

For Houston, it was Just-in time.

George Springer helped Verlander out of a jam in the seventh inning, leaping to make a catch at the center-field wall that robbed Todd Frazier of extra bases with two runners on and the Astros ahead 3-0.

“I thought homer,” Verlander said. “That was obviously one of the big turning moments in the game.”

Springer said, “He hit the ball well and I knew I had to go get it. I was just able to get to the spot. That’s a situation there where you can’t drift. You just have to go get it. I was able to get back to it and haul it in.”

Brian McCann’s RBI ground-rule double in the fifth ended an 0-for-20 slump before Altuve snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a two-run single later in the inning. Altuve hit his fourth homer of the postseason when he connected for a solo shot off David Robertson in the eighth.

“I love the way we played today,” Altuve said.

Altuve is 15 for 37 (.405) with seven runs batted in and six multi-hit games this postseason.

Houston improved to 5-0 at home this postseason after dropping three straight in New York as the Astros chase their second trip to the World Series. Saturday will be their second Game 7 in franchise history; they lost the final game of the 2004 NLCS at St. Louis 5-2.

The Yankees are 4-0 in postseason elimination games as they try to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009. New York is 1-5 on the road in these playoffs, though.

“I think you have to keep tonight’s game in perspective,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We still have a shot to do what we want to try to do tomorrow. And put tonight behind you, move on, and let’s be ready to go tomorrow.”

Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge cut the lead to 3-1 with a homer off Brad Peacock in the eighth. But that came after Judge struck out in two of his first three at-bats to give him 26 this postseason, tying him with Alfonso Soriano for the most strikeouts in one postseason in major-league history.

Houston led the majors in scoring during the regular season, but had struggled in this series, managing nine runs combined in the first five games.

Nationals won’t bring back Baker

WASHINGTON – Dusty Baker is done as manager of the Washington Nationals after two seasons, two NL East titles and zero playoff-series victories.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said he told Baker the news via telephone. Baker’s two-year deal with the Nationals is expiring.

“Our expectations have grown,” Rizzo said. “Winning a lot of regular-season games and winning divisions are not enough. Our goal is to win a world championship and, to that end, we made the decision late last night.”

Rizzo declined to say why he believes Baker, 68, can’t help reach that goal.

The GM also wouldn’t offer specifics about what sort of manager he will be looking for as a replacement. The Nationals will be hiring their sixth manager in a 10-season span.

Rizzo called the split from Baker “a pure baseball decision” and said it was not about an inability to reach a new deal with the skipper.

“This had absolutely nothing to do with negotiations, dollars,” Rizzo said. “It was not a negotiation with Dusty.”

The contracts for the members of Baker’s coaching staff also are finished. The team said it will work with its new manager to fill those positions.

Baker’s teams have lost 10 consecutive games with a chance to advance in the postseason. His career postseason record as a manager is 23-32.

Note

• The Detroit Tigers were certainly familiar with Ron Gardenhire’s managerial resume. Some of his most significant accomplishments came at their expense.

“It’s going to be nice to have him on our side of the dugout,” said Al Avila, Detroit’s general manager.

The Tigers hired Gardenhire, 59, as their manager, bringing the longtime Minnesota Twins skipper back to the AL Central to take over a team in the middle of a significant rebuilding process.

Detroit announced the move Friday, saying Gardenhire agreed to a three-year contract, and he was introduced at a news conference at Comerica Park.

Gardenhire takes over for Brad Ausmus, who was let go after four seasons as Detroit’s manager. The Tigers went 64-98 this season.