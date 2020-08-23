Kyle Lewis continued his torrid pace with his seventh home run of the season, and fellow rookie Justin Dunn pitched the best game of his young major-league career to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 4-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

Austin Nola hit his fourth homer of the season and Sam Haggerty added the first homer of his major-league career as the Mariners (11-19) completed a three-game series sweep of the Rangers (10-17), who have lost eight in a row.

In his first at-bat, Lewis sent an inside slider from veteran left-hander Mike Minor into the Mariners’ bullpen beyond the left-field fence, giving the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the first.

At the halfway point of this truncated MLB season, Lewis’ seventh home run tied Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox for the lead among all MLB rookies and further solidified Lewis’ resume for American League Rookie of the Year honors.

Lewis had three hits and two walks in the Mariners’ 10-1 victory on Saturday, and he came into Sunday ranking among the MLB leaders in hits (38, second), batting average (.373, third) and on-base percentage (.463).

“Couldn’t be happier with what he’s been able to accomplish so far. It’s been awesome to watch,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a pregame video conference call.

Dunn, the 24-year-old rookie right-hander, was sensational on Sunday, allowing only one hit and one walk while matching his career high with six innings pitched. He also had a career high with six strikeouts — all swings and misses.

Taylor Williams closed it out for the Mariners to earn his sixth save of the season.