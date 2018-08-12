Jared Walsh and Jabari Blash wore out Tacoma pitchers, combining to drive in seven runs.
The Tacoma Rainiers scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to make things interesting before losing 9-7 to the host Salt Lake Bees in a Pacific Coast League game Sunday.
Rainiers second baseman Gordon Beckham was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.
Losing pitcher Rob Whalen (7-7) allowed four runs on eight hits in two innings. He struck out three Bees and walked two.
Justin Grimm then came in for Tacoma and didn’t allow a run or a hit in two innings.
Jared Walsh of Salt Lake was 4 for 5 with three RBI and teammate Jabari Blash went 2 for 4 with four runs batted in.
Akeel Morris (3-3) was the winning pitcher.
Eugene 7, at Everett 4
The Eugene Emeralds scored the first six runs of the game and proceeded to beat the AquaSox in a Northwest League game.
