Welcome to! After 10 long years, Edgar Martinez will be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. To celebrate, we're bringing you a week's worth of stories, old and new, commemorating the Mariners legend.

The big day is almost here. Edgar Martinez will be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown. But first, we’re collecting your favorite memories of ‘Gar, Papi, Mr. Double himself.

There are the obvious ones. “The Double,” most of all, soundtracked by Dave Niehaus’ iconic call. At the end of it all, he said farewell with a curtain call and a lap around the warning track, slapping hands with adoring fans. In between, he was a rock who led the Mariners through the most successful era in franchise history — and starred in his fare share of commercials along the way (clap clap). Off the field, he was known for never letting his humble personality be overcome with star power.

So, what are your fondest memories of this Seattle icon? Leave yours in the comments below, and we’ll compile the very best at the end of Edgar Week.