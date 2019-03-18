TOKYO — In the days after his phone finally stopped buzzing with congratulatory texts and phone calls from friends and family so excited for him, a normalcy returned to Marco Gonzales’ baseball life. The routine of his daily preparation leading up to his next spring training start — not the first start of the season — became the focus.

The initial reaction and the emotion after being told he would be the Mariners’ opening day starter for the 2019 season was a little overwhelming and difficult to process.

“I was just overjoyed and excited to be able to start this thing off for us,” Gonzales said in news conference before Monday’s game in Tokyo.

But in the days that followed, he solicited advice from other pitchers that have had such an honor. Their advice, cliche as it may seem, is that the best way to prepare for opening day is to focus what’s beyond it.

“It really is an honor, but it’s not everything we work for,” he said. “This year my goal is to make every one of my starts and be a reliable starter for us. I have 32 or 33 starts in mind and not just this one. So I’m trying to prepare for that as well. It’s going to be a fun year ahead.”

That year starts on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. in the Tokyo Dome. The game will be televised live on ESPN at 2:35 a.m. Pacific. The Mariners radio network will also carry a live broadcast.

While Servais has said multiple times that he made the decision during spring training, the idea of starting someone other than Felix Hernandez on opening day became a possibility in the offseason as the Mariners began to transition to a new roster and a new plan for success. With a focus on the future, giving Gonzales this opportunity is a sign of that change in direction. Hernandez has had a brilliant career with the Mariners, but his struggles over the last three seasons have been glaring. The Mariners instead decided to reward Gonzales, who embodies everything they want their young pitchers in the organization to be in the future.

“Certainly coming into spring training and looking at how guys performed last year, Marco had an outstanding season for us,” Servais said. “He really had a step-out season, once he got rolling in May, June and July. He was probably our most consistent starter. Taking a look at guys in spring training and how they were throwing the ball early on, I felt he earned the right to start opening day. It was a relatively easy decision.”

Gonzales posted a 13-9 record with a with a 4.00 ERA in 29 starts. From May 23 to July 23, he posted a 9-2 record with a 2.61 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 16 walks in 12 starts. That included nine quality starts. Some back issues caused him to miss two starts in August and also led to a couple of subpar outings, which was perhaps the only major negative of his season. But after some extended rest between starts, he came back in September, making four starts and posting a 1.71 ERA, allowing four runs in 21 innings pitched.

After being considered a pitcher who would struggle to get deep in games and make it through an opposing lineup three times, Gonzales changed that perception. Using his curveball more and reintroducing his cut fastball, he was able to consistently adjust to hitters’ adjustments to get outs. It earned the trust of Servais, who started letting Gonzales go deeper in games.

The circumstances surrounding this first opening day start for Gonzales are far from normal. It comes in Japan in an environment completely unfamiliar and different to anything he’s experienced in baseball. He’d been told about the differences, but it was still stunning to him.

“It doesn’t compare,” he said. “I don’t think anyone could have got us ready for the genuine passion you see in the stadium. You saw it the moment the gates opened and how excited everyone is to be here.”

He’ll face the Oakland A’s — the team that crushed Seattle’s postseason hopes and dreams last season — in a stadium he’s never pitched in before and a mound he’s never pitched off in a game.

“The Tokyo Dome is amazing,” Gonzales said. “The mound? I actually really like it. We got to get on it a little bit the other day. And I like the way it held up. It’s actually very firm. It’s good for us American pitchers.”

Gonzales faced the A’s three times last season, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.71 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. One of those starts came when he was dealing with back issues (Aug. 8 at Oakland), when he gave up four runs in five innings with an uncharacteristic three walks. The A’s return basically the same lineup as last season. There will be familiarity on both sides.

“I’m just really excited to go Game 1 for us and set the tone,” Gonzales said.

Besides starting on opening day, Gonzales is also expected to start on March 28 in the home opener at T-Mobile Park vs. the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Two of the most important games to begin any season and the Mariners have decided that Gonzales deserves to make those starts.

“He’s excited to take the ball and run with it,” Servais said. “And I’m happy to give it to him.”