Danny Muno and Chris Herrmann hit two-run homers as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Las Vegas 51s 10-6 on Saturday in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Danny Muno and Chris Herrmann hit two-run homers as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Las Vegas 51s 10-6 on Saturday in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Muno hit his drive in the third inning and Herr­mann in the fourth as the Rainiers battled back from a 6-2 deficit.

Three runs in the fifth inning gave Tacoma the lead. Muno scored on a wild pitch before John Andreoli hit a two-run double for a 7-6 lead.

Rob Whalen (6-2) pitched six innings for the win. Only two of the six runs allowed were earned.