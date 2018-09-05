The Everett AquaSox lost the opening game of the Northwest League North Divisional Series 7-3 to the Spokane Indians on Wednesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium.
Game 2 is Thursday in Spokane. Everett must win to force a deciding Game 3 on Friday.
Isashi Iwakuma, the former Mariners All-Star pitcher, started for Everett. Iwakuma (0-1) went two innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. He walked three and struck out one.
