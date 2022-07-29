The clock is ticking.

The most important trade deadline in Mariners history — I don’t think that’s hyperbole — is nearly upon us. By 3 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday, we’ll know what steps the ballclub has taken to maximize its chances of ending the interminable playoff drought.

Because it’s finally right there for the taking. The Mariners are safely ensconced on the positive side of the American League wild-card standings, sitting in the No. 2 spot but well within striking distance of No. 1 — even as their chances of rallying past the Astros for the AL West title are remote or nonexistent.

It’s not a Seattle team without flaws, but it’s also one that could be greatly enhanced for the stretch drive with a few astute moves in the coming days by Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto.

But that’s not the only reason I call this the Mariners’ most important trade deadline. It’s also about their ability to set up the roster for a legitimate playoff run if and when they get there. These recent games against Houston show they are not yet on a par with the Astros (and by extension, the Yankees). Yet they could certainly close that gap by Tuesday — and potentially set themselves up to be a force next season as well.

Of course, it’s a fine balance between stocking up for the present and undermining the long-term future. I have been, and continue to be, an advocate for an aggressive pursuit of Juan Soto — which I believe is taking place. And if the Angels are indeed listening to offers for Shohei Ohtani, the same sentiment prevails. (I have a hard time imagining Angels owner Artie Moreno approving a trade of his most marketable player under any circumstances, and then doing so to a team in their division, and then doing a deal with the GM who resigned in Anaheim seven years ago amid a power struggle with then-manager Mike Scioscia.)

Either of those players would require a prodigious array of prospects to pry them loose from their current team. There is a point at which the cost would be prohibitive, but particularly in the more realistic Soto sweepstakes, I continue to believe there’s a sweet spot where the outlay would be highly painful but not destructive.

Nevertheless, the reality is that landing Soto is a longshot, because so many teams are targeting the 23-year-old superstar, who has two years of club control beyond this one. Landing Ohtani is beyond a longshot — more like a pipe dream. Though I believe Soto would make the Mariners a legitimate World Series contender, they obviously need, and no doubt have, alternative plans.

Fortunately, there are numerous other avenues for Dipoto to improve the team, starting with a run at one of the two impact starting pitchers on the market, Luis Castillo of Cincinnati and Frankie Montas of Oakland. Both would require a prospect package less onerous than Soto’s, and would give the Mariners as formidable a short-series rotation as just about any team in MLB. It would also make it easier to slow-play George Kirby’s innings to have him poised for the postseason, and give them cover in case a starter gets injured.

There are other, less-acclaimed starters Dipoto could pursue to bolster the depth of their rotation (Pablo Lopez? Tyler Mahle? Martin Perez?). But if Soto is a no-go, Dipoto would definitely need to augment the Mariners offense as a top priority. They have been winning a lot of close, low-scoring games, but that’s a risky formula for long-term success. They could be targeting the likes of Ian Happ, Brandon Drury, Jon Berti, perhaps Brian Reynolds and others — not to mention a backup catcher so they don’t run Cal Raleigh into the ground.

Dipoto jumped the market by getting DH/first baseman Carlos Santana on June 27, and the Mariners have soared ever since. They started 17-1 after acquiring Santana and through Thursday’s loss at Houston stood 20-5 with him on the roster. It’s a reminder that relatively under-the-radar moves can nevertheless have a galvanizing effect on teams if the chemistry is right.

Last year, of course, the chemistry was all wrong when, on July 27, the day after a thrilling win over the Astros, the Mariners traded team leader Kendall Graveman to Houston for veteran reliever Joe Smith (a rental) and Abraham Toro. With a demoralized clubhouse, which felt “betrayed” by the move, the Mariners lost eight of their next 11 games, which likely cost them the playoff spot that slipped away on the last day of the season.

Now the onus is on Dipoto to do something impactful that will show the clubhouse, particularly the veterans (not to mention the fans) the Mariners are serious about going all-in this year. The Mariners have always said the prospects they’ve stockpiled through the years of their rebuild serve a dual purpose — to build up the big-league roster, of course, but also to be used as trade chips to finish off the team when it gets into a playoff chase.

That moment has arrived. The Mariners have to expect that their rivals will get better in the next few days; they must at least keep pace, if not do something that is a separator. There has always been an unspoken (and sometimes spoken) covenant from management to fans that when the time came, it would use its resources (financial or otherwise) to enhance the team’s chances.

Keep in mind, with Houston likely unapproachable in the division standings, the next goal would be to wrap up the No. 1 wild-card spot and ensure that the first round of the playoffs is played at home — a huge advantage.

The Mariners can do that. They can also slip out of the top three and experience another agonizing near-miss, just like last year (and several other years). There are no guarantees when it comes to a pennant race.

But this is shaping up as a year in which the Mariners’ playoff chances are beyond merely wishful thinking. They have a deep and talented pitching staff, and a budding 21-year superstar in Julio Rodriguez who can lift the offense. They have displayed a knack for finding a way to win, which sounds vague but is reflected in a 53-31 record in one-run games the past two seasons.

All they need is a little boost. Or, even better, a big boost. And the clock is ticking.