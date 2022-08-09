It’s tempting to look ahead to October. After all, this really feels like it could be the year the Mariners end the drought and make it back to the postseason.

Entering Tuesday, they’re a game up on the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final AL wild card spot.

There’s still plenty of baseball to play. But here’s where the Mariners are positioned in the latest power rankings.

Of their foursome of back-end relievers — Paul Sewald, Penn Murfee, Andrés Muñoz and Erik Swanson — the worst WHIP is 0.95 (Muñoz). It’s a stable of unheralded studs.

On the completely off chance that you are not singularly inspired by the Mariners’ perfect and true quest to end their decades-long playoff drought, surely the idyllic reunion of Matthew Boyd with his hometown team as they return to contention is enough to confirm romantic love for the Seattle Mariners. Now that adding Luis Castillo has made the Mariners rotation unquestionably powerful, brilliant, and notably handsome, Robbie Ray is trying to make it even more perfect by doing things like pitching well again. Some might consider this greedy, an embarrassment of riches that perpetuates the systemic inequality that poisons this country and society at large. Yeah, well, shut up, dude! Go M’s!

The Mariners are not going away, and a series win over the New York Yankees on the road last week helped further emphasize that point. After wrapping up their current three-game series at home against the Yankees they’ll play just 15 more games against teams with a winning record.

The Mariners accomplished what they wanted to at the deadline, acquiring the best available pitcher. In his first start for his new team, Luis Castillo went into Yankee stadium and pitched great en route to a win that helped the Mariners take the series against the Yankees. The Mariners are playing good baseball and will match up well with anyone, thanks to their dominant rotation.

If you need an AL team to root for down the stretch, here’s your pick. They have the longest playoff drought in the sport, an electric rookie in Julio Rodriguez, and soon, two popular former Giants. Curt Casali and Matt Boyd are both currently rehabbing injuries.

Chance to make the playoffs

73% — FiveThirtyEight, which also lists the Mariners as having a better chance of winning the World Series (2%) than winning the AL West (<1%).