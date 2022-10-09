Mariners fans will have to wait just a little longer to find out what time the first postseason game at T-Mobile Park will be played.

On Sunday, Major League Baseball released the start times for the divisional round of the playoffs through Thursday with varying times based on the winner of Sunday night’s Game 3 of the wild-card series between the Mets and Padres.

Regardless of who wins, the Mariners, who were flying to Houston on Sunday and will work out on Monday at Minute Maid Park, will open the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon.

If the Mets prevail, first pitch will be at 2:05 CT/12:05 PT. If the Padres win, the first pitch will be bumped back to 12:35 p.m. PT.

The two ALDS series will have an odd off-day on Wednesday and return to action on Thursday. Seattle will once again being playing in the afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:37 PT.

Seattle will host at least one home postseason game, depending on how the best-of-five series goes. Game 4 would take place in Seattle next Sunday, while a Game 5 would see the series finish in Houston on Monday, Oct. 17.

All of the ALDS games will be televised on TBS.

This story will be updated.