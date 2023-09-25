Even though their postseason hopes devolved from expected to anxious over the weekend, the Mariners, like all teams with legitimate chances or aspirations to play after the regular season, will start selling tickets to possible playoff games.

The Mariners will open ticket sales to the public for potential homes games for the American League wild-card series, the American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series on Friday.

“It’s been another incredible season,” said Catie Griggs, Mariners president of business operations. “We’re looking forward to our last week of regular-season play against our division rivals and riding that energy all the way through October.”

AL West standings AL wild-card standings Top three wild-card teams make playoffs / *Texas owns tiebreaker over Seattle Mariners’ playoff odds (via Fangraphs), entering Monday To make playoffs: 43.9%

To win division: 6.3%

Games remaining: 7 More

The Mariners have their final seven games of the 2023 season at T-Mobile Park to decide a return trip to the postseason. They came into Monday a half-game behind the Astros for the third wild-card spot. They trail the Rangers by three games in the American League West.

If the Mariners were to get the third wild-card spot, they would travel to Minnesota to face the Twins in a three-game series at Target Field.

Current season-ticket holders and new 2024 season-ticket holders will have access to a presale for postseason tickets, starting on Thursday. Fans wanting priority access to that sale can become 2024 season-ticket holders up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

The public sale will begin Friday at 8 a.m.

If you purchase ticket strips for postseason games and the team doesn’t make the postseason or those games don’t happen, the money is refunded within 30 days from season’s end.

Postseason ticket information will be available at Mariners.com/postseason.