The hangover for the 2023 All-Star Game has barely subsided and Major League Baseball, perhaps taking advantage of the lack of sporting events nationally, released the master schedule for the 2024 season.

The Mariners will open the 2024 season on March 28, 2024 at T-Mobile Park, hosting the Boston Red Sox. The opening homestand will feature a four-game series with the Red Sox and a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

For the second straight season, teams will play at least one series against the other 29 teams in baseball. The format will remain the same with Seattle playing 13 games vs. American League West teams, a home-and-home series with teams from the other AL divisions. Their “balanced” interleague schedule vs. National League teams will feature a home-and-home series with the Padres, their “natural rivals” and one series vs. the other 14 NL teams.

The Mariners will travel to the NL teams they hosted for series in 2023.

Seattle will host the Chicago Cubs (April 12-14), Cincinnati Reds (April 15-17), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 26-28), Atlanta Braves (April 29-May 1), Philadelphia Phillies (August 2-4), New York Mets (August 9-11) and San Francisco Giants (August 23-25) next season.

The Mariners will travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers (April 5-7), Colorado Rockies (April 19-21), Washington Nationals (May 24-26), Miami Marlins (June 21-23), Pittsburgh Pirates (August 16-18), Los Angeles Dodgers (August 19-21) and St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 6-8).

Major League Baseball also added a new international trip to its overall schedule. The 2024 season will officially open on March 20 in Seoul, South Korea with the Dodgers and Padres playing a two-game series. It’s the first time MLB will play MLB games in the country.