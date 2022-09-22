You’ve waited long enough. It’s time for meaningful September (and October) baseball in Seattle.

Entering Thursday’s series finale against the A’s, the Mariners have 14 games left and a four-game lead over the Orioles for the third and final AL wild-card spot. With the tiebreaker, it’s essentially a five-game lead.

So, what is the Mariners’ magic number to clinch their first playoff berth since 2001 and for when you can start popping bottles of champagne?

Here’s how we got the number, but we’ll skip the math this time and just tell you what it is.

The Mariners’ magic number is 10.