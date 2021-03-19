Mariners 7, White Sox 6 at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

In his third start of spring training, Marco Gonzales gave the Mariners 4 2/3 innings of work, allowing five runs on nine hits with a walk and strikeout. The White Sox scored all five of those runs in a second inning that he didn’t finish. After Gerson Bautista finished the second inning, Gonzales returned to the game, under the new rules, to pitch scoreless frames in the third, fourth and fifth.

“The second inning, I was a little bit off of the timing,” Gonzales said. “I think I was trying to do a little too much. I didn’t have my fastball command where I wanted to and kind of tried to use a couple different weapons and got a little bit outside of myself. It was nice to get past that and then settle in for some more innings after that.”

Gonzales got more aggressive with his fastball mentality.

“For me, everything stems off my fastball,” he said. “It’s really putting an emphasis on not trying to do too much, but also just not trying to guide it, trying to place it in there — just let it rip and let the movement take care of itself.”

Down 5-1, the Mariners chipped away at the four-run deficit. After his RBI single in the first inning, Kyle Lewis ripped his first homer of the spring — a 109-mph line drive to left-center in the third inning. Mitch Haniger added an RBI single in the fourth inning. The Mariners took the lead in the fifth inning, scoring three runs off Chicago starter Lance Lynn.

Player of the game

If there were any doubts about Jarred Kelenic’s left leg being back to 100 percent, he erased him with his performance on Friday night. In his first at-bat, he hit a hard line drive to left-center and turned it into a double with his speed and hustle. In his second at-bat, he hit a chopper to the left side of the infield for an infield single. In his third at-bat with a runners on first and third and one out, he hit a hard groundball to second base. Kelenic didn’t let it turn into a double play, sprinting hard to first base and beating the throw. It allowed the tying run to score.

“I’m a competitor and I love playing this game and when I got sidelined because I tweaked my knee a little bit, and the game was taken away from me for about 10 day,” Kelenic said. “It’s just exciting to be back out there with the team to compete.”

Quotable

“I have a goal to steal 30 bags this year. I think it’s doable. I consider myself fast, and I try to put that on display as much as I can and I got a shot a couple of times today with the hustle double there and the groundball I beat out that got us a run.” — Kelenic on his speed.

On Tap

The Mariners will travel to Surprise Stadium to play the Texas Ranger in a Saturday evening game. Right-hander Robert Dugger will start the game with right-handers Rafael Montero, Kendall Graveman, Keynan Middleton, Joey Gerber and lefty Anthony Misiewicz scheduled to pitch. The Rangers will start lefty Wes Benjamin. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will not be televised in any market. There will be a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710-AM and mariners.com

