Take me out to the ballgame.

Take me out with the crowd.

But me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks

And if I haven’t already, now I can also get vaxed.

Yes, COVID-19 vaccinations will be part of Mariners’ baseball games moving forward.

Monday, the Mariners announced a partnership with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the City of Seattle to offer eligible fans COVID-19 vaccines at T-Mobile Park on game days beginning with the game Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Gates open for the game at 5:10 p.m.

The vaccinations will be administered by EMS personnel from the Seattle Fire Department. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health also will provide staffing and volunteers to support the vaccination process.

Eligible fans will have the choice of:

A single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

First dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Those receiving their first dose of Moderna will be able to schedule their second dose at one of the City of Seattle’s community vaccination sites — Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach or West Seattle.

“The City of Seattle is proud to partner with our Seattle Mariners to offer in-game vaccinations to fans. As we begin the final stretch of our vaccination effort, we’ll keep bringing the COVID-19 vaccine directly to our eligible communities, and Tuesday’s game is no exception,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan in a statement. “We’ll see our Mariners fans at the ballpark this Tuesday for a vaccination and a win. Go Mariners!”

Exclamation points withstanding, the Mariners have been active in trying promote COVID-19 awareness and also helping bring the vaccine to underprivileged communities.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families and our community,” said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners chairman and managing partner, in a statement. “By partnering with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the City of Seattle to offer vaccinations at our games, we can help our community move closer to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Of course, it is necessary to point out that some of the players on Stanton’s MLB roster have been resistant to getting vaccinated. The Mariners had voluntary vaccinations for players and staff a few weeks ago following a game at T-Mobile Park. MLB sources indicated that less than half of the players on the active 26-man rosters took advantage of the opportunity to receive their first vaccination shot.

A month ago, MLB issued a memo to all teams, notifying them that if 85% of the people in Tier 1 — players, coaches, support staff — were fully vaccinated, some of the stringent COVID-19 protocols could be relaxed. Manager Scott Servais said the team had “some work to do” to get to 85%. Sources indicate that the Mariners might not reach that threshold any time soon or at all.

But the push for more vaccinations within the area could help counties return to Phase 3, and also open up for more seats and tickets available to fans for future games.

“Having a presence at our city’s sporting events allows us to go where the people are to provide vaccinations,” said Seattle fire chief Harold Scoggins in a statement. “We want to make access to the vaccine as easy as possible, and are excited to announce that Mariner fans can now attend Tuesday’s game with family and friends, and also receive either their first dose of the Moderna vaccine or a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson. Let’s hit a home run, Seattle, and give this our best shot!”

T-Mobile Park fan vaccinations will be free of charge and available on a walk-up basis with no appointments needed at three locations:

Edgar’s Home Run Porch, near the left-field foul pole

Near Section 105

Rooftop Boardwalk on the View Level (300 Level)

Vaccinations will be available beginning when gates open to fans two hours before first pitch (5:10 p.m. for a 7:10 p.m. start). Vaccines are only available to those 18 years of age or older who have not already received their first dose.

For those unable to receive a vaccine at a Mariners game, the Lumen Field Event Center location is administering vaccinations on Wednesdays and Saturdays, no appointment needed. For information about other vaccine locations, or to schedule an appointment, go to http://www.seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19/vaccinations.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has administered more than 300,000 vaccines to date across the health system. Community members are also welcome to visit the health system’s website to sign up for vaccination appointments as available at https://www.chifranciscan.org/patients-and-visitors/covid-19/vaccine-information/how-to-schedule.

The Mariners’ efforts to encourage vaccinations includes a $2 million donation to the UW Medicine mobile program to get COVID-19 vaccines into underserved communities. The partnership also includes a community awareness campaign, “This is our shot to strike out COVID-19,” that features Mariners players and team personnel encouraging vaccine acceptance.