DETROIT — The postgame chant began last month in Chicago, during Jarred Kelenic’s torrid three days against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where he hit one majestic home run after another and, in the process, launched himself to the brink of stardom.

“Jarred was very happy,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Teammates were happy too — for the team and for Kelenic himself.

Those good vibes caught on and have continued during clubhouse celebrations after victories in which Kelenic has done something notable. Which is what he did Saturday, hitting his eighth home run of the season in a 5-0 victory over the Tigers.

“Hap-py Jar-red! Hap-py Jar-red!” they all sang in unison.

If Kelenic’s feeling good, then everyone else probably is too.

“Happy Jarred. Happy Mariners,” Servais said. “Guys have little slogans, things that kind of catch fire, so to speak, throughout the course of the year.”

Teammates have done it for Julio Rodriguez too (“Hap-py Ju-lio! Hap-py Ju-lio!”). The chant lasts only a few seconds, but even those little moments are important in the course of a long season.

Advertising

“It was Ty France who started it … and now it becomes the postgame celebration,” Servais said. “It’s what brings teams together, and it’s happening to a young player who is embracing it, which is really good.”

Kelenic’s breakthrough, at age 23, has probably been the Mariners’ most important development in the first quarter of the season.

Where would this club be without him? Kelenic’s eight homers entering Sunday were tied with Teoscar Hernandez for the team lead, and his 1.3 Baseball Reference Wins Above Replacement tied with J.P. Crawford for the team lead.

Kelenic got a rare day off Sunday in the series finale against the Tigers. It was his first day off since April 4. He started in 33 consecutive games up until Sunday.

“I do think it’s important to give him a day,” Servais said. “He’s had a really good run early in the season. Can’t ask for him to do much more than he has.”

Detroit’s starting pitcher, Joey Wentz, was a left-hander Sunday, which would normally be a good time for the left-handed Kelenic to get a rest day. But Kelenic has hit lefties particularly well, with a .333 average (11 hits in 33 at-bats), two home runs and a 1.008 OPS.

Advertising

“He’s probably been our our best hitter against lefties,” Servais said. “Who woulda thunk that coming into the season?”

It didn’t end up being a full day off for Kelenic. He entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter and struck out facing Detroit left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve.

Haggerty gets start in left

With Kelenic sitting, Sam Haggerty got a rare start Sunday, playing left field.

The emergence of rookie Jose Caballero has meant fewer opportunities for Haggerty so far this season. But he contributed Sunday, making a difficult over-the-shoulder catch just in front of the wall in left-center for the final out of the fourth inning.

He added an infield single in the sixth inning.

“Haggerty is kind of the odd-man out at times now, with the job that ‘Cabby’ has done,” Servais said. “… I really like Sam because Sam understands his role on the team. He embraces it. He knows he has to be ready every day, even though he may not be in the lineup … and he gives you a good effort.”

Note

Ty France extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Sunday with a third-inning single off Wentz. It’s France’s second such streak of the season; he hit safety in 11 straight games from April 4 to April 16.