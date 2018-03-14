Mariners 5, Giants 4 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth, the Mariners scored a pair of runs to take the lead for good. Guillermo Heredia’s RBI double to left field tied the game. Taylor Motter followed with a single to left that scored Heredia as the go-ahead run. Shawn Armstrong worked around a lead-off single in the top of the ninth, getting some help from a nice diving stop by Daniel Vogelbach at first base, to eventually get the save and strand the tying run at third.

After missing the early part of the Cactus League season with hand soreness, Mitch Haniger is starting to find his timing at the plate. Haniger went 2-for-3 with a towering solo homer to center field off the batter’s eye.

Michael Marjama continues to push for the back-up catcher spot at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a line drive homer over the wall in center.

Player of the game

James Paxton is starting to find that rhythm and feel. In his fourth start of the spring, Paxton’s fastball touched 97 mph and sat around 95-96 mph most of the game. His breaking ball command was almost improved. Paxton pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Quotable

“I felt good. It’s starting to come around. I felt a lot better with my rhythm and timing on the mound. I was happy with my location. I was moving around the fastball better. The curveball came around today and I even threw some good cutters. It’s starting to click. I’ve got a couple of more outings to put it all together before the seasons starts.” — Paxton.

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Mesa on Thursday night to face the Oakland A’s. Lefty Ariel Miranda will get the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Nick Vincent, Edwin Diaz and Ryan Cook and lefty Marc Rzepczynski. Oakland will start touted prospect A.J. Puk. The game will be televised on MLB Network with a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Video highlights

Boxscore

