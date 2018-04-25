Heredia left the game to be looked at by a trainer.

Batting leadoff, outfielder Guillermo Heredia was hit in the wrist by a pitch in the first inning and left the game to be looked at by a trainer and the Tacoma Rainiers lost at Fresno 10-0 in a Pacific Coast League game Wednesday night.

Heredia was in his second game with Tacoma (10-9) since being sent down by the Mariners this past weekend. There was no immediate update available on his status after he was hit.

Starter Max Povse (8.31 ERA) allowed seven runs in four innings of work.