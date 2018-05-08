Third baseman Taylor Motter helped seal the win for Tacoma (15-17) with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning.
A ninth-inning rally lifted the visiting Tacoma Rainiers to a 10-6 series-opening victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night in Pacific Coast League action.
Shortstop Gordon Beckham led the Rainiers offense with a 3-for-4 performance that included a home run and a triple.
