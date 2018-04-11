Tacoma lost 13-9 at Fresno.

A night after scoring 11 runs in the ninth inning, the Tacoma Rainiers again found a lot of offense — but so did the Fresno Grizzlies. Fresno rolled up 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings, going on to beat visiting Tacoma 13-9 in a Pacific Coast League game Wednesday.

Shortstop Gordon Beckham was 3 for 5 (he’s hitting .409 this season) and left fielder Cameron Perkins hit a two-run home run for the Rainiers (3-4), who had 13 hits.

Rainiers starting pitcher Ariel Miranda allowed three runs in four innings while reliever Josh Smith surrendered 10 runs — but only two earned runs. Tacoma committed three errors.