Giants 8, Mariners 4 at Scottsdale Stadium

Notable

The Mariners got a solid start from Justus Sheffield, who pitched three innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and five swinging strikeouts.

But the pitchers after Sheffield — right-handers Sam Delaplane and Carl Edwards Jr. — struggled, giving up a combined five runs on five hits, including two homers off Delaplane. Lefty Manny Banuelos, who was a late arriver to camp, made his first Cactus League appearance and gave up two runs in an inning pitched.

Seattle’s offense was paced by J.P. Crawford’s RBI triple and a solo homer from Donovan Walton.

Player of the game

Gerson Bautista entered the game in the sixth inning after Delaplane and Edwards had struggled in the innings prior. The hard-throwing Bautista stopped that trend, striking out the side in dominating fashion. Bautista’s fastball touched 99 mph while showing an improved slider.

Quotable

“Bautista continues to put together good outing after good outing and his confidence is just soaring. He’s carrying himself different.” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners travel to Maryvale on Monday night to face the Brewers at 7:05. Right-hander Taijuan Walker will get the start for Seattle — his first of the Cactus League. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Justin Dunn, Joey Gerber and Erik Swanson and lefty Aaron Fletcher. Milwaukee will start right-hander Corbin Burnes. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN 710-AM and mariners.com. It will not be televised.

