With the 74th pick of the MLB draft Sunday evening, the Mariners selected Walter Ford, 17, a right-handed pitcher at Pace (Florida) High School.

What you need to know about Ford:

1. He skipped a year of high school

Ford is just 17 1/2 and reclassified as a senior, making him eligible to be drafted. “It’s exciting to get a young pitcher to start at our lower levels and to catch up with our younger wave of players,” said Scott Hunter, the Mariners director of amateur scouting.

2. Spurning the Tide?

Ford has committed to play for the University of Alabama as a pitcher and infielder.

3. He can throw 96 mph and has two sliders

Hunter said Ford has “electric stuff.” Ford said he throws a fastball, a slider and a changeup. He said he throws a slider that starts out of the zone and goes into the zone and also throws one that starts in the zone and then goes outside of it. “It’s the same grip, but a different mentality,” Ford said.