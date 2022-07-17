With the 58th pick of the MLB draft Sunday evening, the Mariners selected first baseman/third baseman Tyler Locklear, a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth.

What you need to know about Locklear:

1. Power without the strikeouts

Locklear had 20 home runs this past season while hitting .402 and struck out just 25 times in 224 at-bats. He helped lead VCU to a second consecutive Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title.

Locklear’s 20 homers set the school record in a season at VCU and his 37 career homers is tied for the most.

Locklear is the VCU’s highest pick since pitcher Justin Orenduff was selected by the Los Angeles with the 33rd pick in 2004.

2. Baseball is in his genes

Locklear’s father, Todd, played baseball at St. Andrew’s College. Tyler’s cousin, Gavin Locklear, played football at North Carolina State.

3. He can play football too.

At 6-3 and 230 pounds, Locklear is built like a football player and he played football for three seasons at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore, Maryland. He saw action at receiver, tight end and defensive end.