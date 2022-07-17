With the 21st pick of the MLB draft Sunday evening, the Mariners selected Cole Young, 18, a senior at North Allegheny High School in Western Pennsylvania.

What you need to know about Young:

1. He fits the ‘control the zone’ mentality

Young walked 53 times in high school and struck out 24 times in 281 plate appearances. Scott Hunter, Mariners director of amateur scouting, said Young also had more walks than strikeouts while facing elite pitchers in the summer showcase circuit in 2021.

“He’s going to fit really nice with our hitting group,” Hunter said. “He buys in with hitting to all fields, he buys into pitch selection. … He is probably going to be one of the candidates to lead our organization in control the zone as a hitter.”

2. The Mariners see him as a shortstop, at least for now.

Young’s bat is what elevated him to first-round status, but the Mariners also like his fielding.

“To a man, in our draft room, everyone says he is going to stay at shortstop,” Hunter said. “Who knows how long that lasts if he gets bigger and stronger … but he gets the most out of his natural talent and I think we can build off that.”

3. He signed a letter of intent with Duke.

The Mariners, of course, will try to make sure Young signs with them instead of playing for the Blue Devils. The signing deadline is Aug. 1. It is rare for a first-round selection to go unsigned. “(Young) said, ‘I can’t wait to get started,’ so I don’t think it’s going to be too long before he’s out and running,” Hunter said.