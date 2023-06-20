NEW YORK — With a large portion of the population of Rye, New York, making the trip from Westchester County to see their hometown kid pitch at the big ballpark in the Bronx, George Kirby couldn’t replicate the dominance he displayed in Seattle in his first matchup against the team he grew up rooting for.

In that My 31 outing, Kirby used 42 four-seam fastballs and 21 two-seam fastballs and precise location to throw a career-high eight shutout innings, allowing three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

But he still delivered an outing that gave his team a chance to win, allowing three runs over seven innings.

Unfortunately, even if Kirby had been almost as dominant as that past outing, it might not have been enough. Yankees ace right-hander Gerrit Cole was even better, delivering another spectacular outing and leading the Yankees to a 3-1 victory Tuesday.

The Yankees obviously took note of Kirby’s previous pitching plan. They came out ready to hit his fastball and did so with authority.

When the Yankees picked up a cheap run in the first inning after Teoscar Hernandez failed to make a two-out catch on Anthony Rizzo’s high fly ball to the wall in right-center despite the ball hitting his glove, it left Kirby shaking his head in disbelief.

An inning later, Harrison Bader’s routine ground ball to second base that went for a single became more costly when Kirby left a fastball right down the middle to Billy McKinney. One of several well-traveled and largely unknown players filling the Yankees’ roster due to injuries, the 28-year-old McKinney — a first-round pick of the Athletics in 2013 — showed that non-stars do damage on those sorts of mistakes. He sent a rocket into the seats in right-center for a 3-0 lead. The two-run blast was McKinney’s second homer of the season.

But to Kirby’s credit, he didn’t let the outing spin out of control. He kept firing strikes and getting outs.

The Mariners lone run came on Jarred Kelenic’s RBI double to left field that was nearly a two-run homer. But they never really threatened beyond that one moment.