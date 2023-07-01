After he struck out Randy Arozarena, the Tampa Bay Rays’ most dangerous hitter, to end the sixth inning Saturday, George Kirby stalked off the mound in disgust.

He’d lost his bid for a no-hitter on a one-out double off the bat of Yandy Diaz. He lost his bid for a scoreless outing and a two-run lead on the very next pitch — a first-pitch split-finger changeup to Luke Raley — which stayed in the middle of the plate and was hammered for a two-run homer.

Incensed at his mistake, Kirby never stopped as he got to the dugout, keeping his angry pace down the stairs and up into the tunnel area to the clubhouse to vent his frustration and wait out the remainder of the inning.

But his exit from the mound in the seventh inning was a little different. Given a one-run lead thanks to Jarred Kelenic’s RBI single, Kirby wasn’t about to have any drama in what would likely be his last inning. The right-hander got a weak ground out off the bat of Harold Ramirez and struck out Josh Lowe and Jose Siri swinging.

When Kirby rifled his 101st pitch of the game — a 97-mph fastball — past Siri for a swinging strike three, he slammed his glove and let out a scream, walking off the mound with a confident little strut like a kid walking the mean streets of Rye, N.Y., while a crowd 35,546 rose in ovation.

There was no going to the tunnel. With his day done, he lingered in the dugout to watch his teammates reward him with three more runs in the bottom of the inning as the Mariners would eventually roll to a solid, 8-3 victory over the Rays.

“George was awesome,” Mariners manager Scott Servais. “I can’t say enough. That is just taking matters into your own hands. A hell of an effort really just from the get-go, super focused and locked in.”

Servais went up the tunnel area to talk to Kirby after he gave up the homer.

“Talking to him after the sixth, which isn’t a pleasant experience after George gives up a home run, I gotta be honest with you, but he was fine,” Servais said. “I said, ‘You’ve got three more outs,’ and he went out and got it done. I just love his competitiveness in taking the ball today and just like saying, ‘I got this.'”

It was a tantalizing win for the Mariners, showing the potential they have as a group, particularly with something more than mediocre offensive production. They’ve produced this sort of win before and never followed it up with more like it.

“Oh yeah, we’ve done it multiple times this year,” Servais said.

How do they do it again?

“That’s the question,” he said. “It starts with really good starting pitching. You can’t make crazy, silly mistakes, having good at-bats and trying to keep constant pressure on their pitching. You have to show up ready to play.”

Kirby showed up ready to play and set the tone from the first pitch of the game with another brilliant performance, showcasing his obvious talent but also a ruthless competitive side that doesn’t accept failure.

He pitched seven complete innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts to improve to 7-7 on the season.

“I knew we needed a good start today,” Kirby said. “We used a lot of bullpen yesterday. So I just wanted to go out there and give my all and compete my ass off.”

It was the fourth time this season Kirby pitched seven-plus innings and allowed three runs or fewer. He’s got a 2-2 record in those games, which speaks to his minimal run support.

Relying heavily on his riding four-seam fastball and sinking two-seam fastball and sprinkling in just enough off-speed pitches — all thrown with his usual command — he kept a Rays offense that is one of the most productive in baseball off balance and unable to square up pitches they were expecting.

When he walked Wander Franco, the second hitter of the game, an irritated Kirby, who despises walks, retired 11 straight batters before walking Josh Lowe with one out in the fifth inning.

Advertising

“He’s a dog,” said Kelenic, who plays with a similar intensity. “That’s how I describe it. He goes out there. He’s coming at you. He is going to pound the strike zone. He doesn’t walk really anybody, but he’s coming at you. And it’s super fun to play behind.”

But the Rays had still not registered a hit when he finished the fifth inning with a strikeout of Siri and a soft ground out to first from Taylor Walls.

Along the way, the Mariners provided Kirby with an early lead to work with, scoring two runs off starter Tyler Glasnow.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead with two outs in the second inning. Kelenic took advantage of a curveball left in the middle of the plate, scalding a double into the gap in right-center. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Mike Ford looped a 2-2 fastball into center for an RBI single.

The Mariners made it 2-0 in the second when J.P. Crawford jumped on a 2-1 fastball left in the middle of the plate, sending it into the right-field seats for his seventh homer of the season. The solo blast made it 2-0.

With the score tied at 2, the Mariners picked up a third run off Glasnow in the bottom of the sixth. Kelenic stayed on a fastball away, hitting a hard ground ball through the left side to put the Mariners up for good.

In the seventh, the Mariners loaded the bases with no outs against lefty reliever Jalen Beeks. Hernandez bounced a two-run double over the wall in right-center and Eugenio Suarez added a sac fly to make it 7-2.

The Mariners picked up two more runs in the eighth off Rays reliever Robert Stephenson as Crawford picked up his third hit of the night with an RBI single to right and Julio Rodriguez’s run-scoring single to left field. Both Crawford and Rodriguez had three hits in the game.

The win snapped a frustrating three-game losing streak.

“It’s not ideal,” Crawford said of the recent stretch of games that included a series loss to the Nationals. “You don’t want to lose series to teams you should beat. But there’s nothing you can do about it now. We have to focus on tomorrow and the rest will take care of itself. You can’t look back. You can’t look into the future. We’ve just got to worry about tomorrow.”

