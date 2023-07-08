If the All-Star Futures Game is about celebrating and recognizing those whose best baseball days will hopefully come in the years ahead, the event itself is mostly about making a lasting memory for those who play in it.

And for Kyle Manzardo, a former Washington State University star who is now with Tampa Bay and part of the American League team Saturday, what he may remember most years from now is looking in the dugout and seeing Ken Griffey Jr. taking photos. Griffey, who had no official role in the game, decided to grab a camera and shoot the action from the AL dugout.

“Weird for sure,” Manzardo, a native of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, said with a smile. “Yet really cool.”

Leaving with maybe the most lasting memory, though, was Nasim Nunez, a middle infielder in the Miami Marlins organization whose three-run double in the sixth inning keyed a 5-0 win for the National League.

That hit earned Nunez the MVP award. Of the previous 23 MVPs of the Futures Game, eight have gone on to become All-Stars.

Nunez, 22, wasn’t looking that far ahead yet as he met media after the game, his trophy sitting close by.

For now, he said, being in the game was good enough.

He’d hoped to make it last year, and said he was disappointed when he wasn’t named. So this year, he said he simply focused on having the best season he could and letting everything else take care of itself.

When Nunez, hitting .211 at Class AA Pensacola, found out recently he had been named, he said his reaction “wasn’t shock, but wow! …. It was something I worked for.”

But being named to the game meant more than just validation for his budding career.

Nunez said his grandfather, Jose, died a week and a half ago of lung and prostate cancer.

“He is the one who put the bat and ball in my hand,” said Nunez, who wore specially made cleats featuring baseball-related sayings from his grandfather. “He always used to say, ‘It’s in my blood.’ He used to always tell me, ‘Hit the ball, hit the ball. Uppercut. Uppercut.’ … So this game was really for him. Everything in the future is going to be for him as well. I know he is always going to be with me.”

Also with Nunez were about a dozen family members, including his father, Miguel. Nasim Nunez said one of his father’s favorite players was Griffey, making the trip that much more special. Nunez said he met Griffey at an MLB showcase event a few years ago but made sure to introduce himself again Saturday. Nunez said Griffey told him to take his hat off and then said he remembered him.

But if all that might seem like a lot to handle, Nunez said he took a moment before the game to also remind himself that it was still just a baseball game.

“I took the advice that was given to me before the game today and looked around the stadium and the sky and looked at the dirt and looked at everyone and took it all in,” he said.

The NL grabbed a 2-0 lead on just one hit in the second inning.

The game remained at that score until the sixth.

The NL began the inning with singles by Yanquiel Fernandez (Colorado) and Brady House (Washington), each off Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse.

Yosver Zulueta, also of the Blue Jays, then relieved Robberse and hit Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing to load the bases.

That brought up Nunez, who weighed just 145 pounds at Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Ga., where he had committed to Clemson before being drafted by Miami in the second round in 2019.

Now listed at 5-9, 168, Nunez has been known mostly for his speed and defense.

But Saturday he also showed he has a bat.

Batting lefty — a natural right-hander, he became a switch-hitter as a junior in high school — he drove a 96-mph pitch from Zulueta down the left-field line, the ball just staying fair, scoring all three to make it 5-0. The AL tried to mount threats in the last two innings but couldn’t get a run across.

Asked if he saw any irony in being known for defense and speed and winning the MVP for a hit, Nunez said, “No, that’s baseball.”

Mariners fans also got to see two of their top prospects — catcher Harry Ford and outfielder Jonatan Clase — each of whom started for the AL.

But neither got a hit — Clase struck out in both of his at-bats and Ford also K’d in his only at-bat, though Clase also made a nice running catch of a liner from Justin Crawford (Phillies) in the second inning.

But Ford, currently playing with Class A Everett, said the result won’t dampen his memories of the weekend.

“It was really fun, really cool getting to play with all these guys and suit up in Seattle,” he said.

Ford also got to hang out with former Mariners such as Harold Reynolds, who managed the AL team, and Jay Buhner, Mike Cameron, Alvin Davis, Jamie Moyer and Dave Valle, who were all assistants. Former Mariner Raul Ibanez managed the NL with Dan Wilson, Randy Winn, Adrian Beltre, Jeremy Reed, Felix Hernandez and Joel Pineiro serving as assistants.

All of the players will now return to their minor-league teams, hoping it won’t be too long until they return to a major league ballpark and play again in front of a crowd as large as Saturday’s announced 42,755.

“It was amazing,” Nunez said of the atmosphere. “Everything you could really dream of.”