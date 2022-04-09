MINNEAPOLS – This time the one-run win came via comeback.

After watching Byron Buxton crush a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn a one-run lead into a one-run deficit, the Mariners showed some resolve and finally delivered a few hits with runners in scoring position.

Hitless in the first seven at-bats of his MLB career, Julio Rodriguez doubled into left-center for his first big-league hit. With two outs, Adam Frazier doubled into left-center to score Rodriguez and tie the game and Ty France followed with his third hit of the game, singling home Frazier for the game-winning run.

The first of many hits for @JRODshow44 💪 pic.twitter.com/kEwcwVoEni — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 9, 2022

Diego Castillo made the lead stand, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save of the season in Seattle’s 4-3 win over the Twins at Target Field on Saturday.

Young reliever Andres Munoz learned a valuable lesson about pitching in leverage situations: Walking the leadoff batter is never a good thing. Buxton, when healthy, is one of the best players in Major League Baseball and can hit any fastball regardless of how hard it is thrown or where it is located.

Brought in to start the eighth inning and protect a 2-1 lead, Munoz opened with a walk to No. 9 hitter Nick Gordon. It brought to the plate the freakishly talented but oft-injured Buxton. Seeing that Munoz was struggling to locate his triple-digit fastball and knowing he hadn’t thrown a single slider, Buxton went up looking for a first-pitch fastball.

He got one at 101 mph and at his letters. The pitch would overwhelm an average hitter, but Buxton clobbered it into the upper deck in left field.

Struggling to locate his pitches with any sort of command and destined for a three-inning outing with his 85-pitch limit, Logan Gilbert seemed to find something with everything trending toward disaster.

After retiring the first two batters of the second inning, Gilbert allowed back-to-back singles to Ryan Jeffers and Nick Gordon — the bottom two hitters in the batting order. A misplaced fastball grazed the forearm of Buxton to load the bases and bring to the plate the always dangerous Luis Arraez.

Known for peskiness more than power, Arraez had surprised Gilbert in the first inning, launching a 2-0 fastball into the right-field seats for a solo homer. Pitching coach Pete Woodworth ventured to the mound to check on Gilbert and provide a pause against the growing din in Target Field.

Gilbert didn’t back down against Arraez, who is almost impossible to strike out. On a 2-2 count, he threw a changeup that was fouled off and then a nasty late-break slider that generated a weak pop out to end the inning.

With disaster averted, Gilbert reeled his start back into respectability. At 56 pitches after two innings, he needed 32 more pitches to retire the next 10 batters he faced. He finished with five innings pitched, one run allowed on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.