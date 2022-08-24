The idea of the ball carrying over the wall in center field seemed unlikely when it left Cal Raleigh’s bat. But it seemingly had enough carry to hit the wall, which might make it even more difficult for centerfielder Victor Robles, who was already battling the afternoon sun on a perfect cloudless Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Anything but an out would at least tie the game in the bottom of the ninth and allow the Mariners another chance for the expected victory they spent the better part of the game giving away.

Instead, Raleigh’s deep line drive was caught by Robles at the warning track for the final out in the Mariners’ 3-1 loss to the Washington Nationals, the team with worst record in baseball.

As Raleigh’s rounded first watching the ball’s trajectory, his hopeful look of success turned into pure disappointment when it was caught. He spiked his helmet in frustration – a rare display of negative emotion — from the normally controlled catcher.

But his wasn’t the only display of irritation and exasperation on a day where they Mariners lost a game they know they should’ve won.

J.P. Crawford was ejected after throwing his helmet and bat and screaming in the face of home plate Mark Ripperger for an awful called strike three. Ty France wore a forlorn look of hopeless exasperation after each of his four failed at-bats as if he’d become the baseball version of Job. And there was Paul Sewald’s look of pure disgust after giving up the go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth to Ildemaro Vargas with two outs on a misplaced 1-2 fastball.

“These guys care,” manager Scott Servais said. “They care. They all know what their job is they they care immensely about how they perform and how our team is doing and what the moment calls for. They’re human, but they care. That’s what it shows me and I don’t have an issue with it at all.”

Even with the understanding that sometimes baseball happens and failure comes when success is given, splitting a series with the hapless Nationals when you are in a tight postseason race and trying to end a 21-year postseason drought is unacceptable.

“Paul has been so good,” Servais said. “He was 10 hitless innings he had thrown before last night and gave up one and today just made a mistake. It happens. Unfortunately, we probably should not have put him in that spot. Our failure to do a whole lot offensively led us into that spot. We need to be more consistent up and down the lineup, and that’s what’s gonna take for us to play iin these huge games in the final stretch of our season.”

Some of the frustration is knowing that they wasted an outstanding effort from rookie right-hander George Kirby, which was deserving of a victory.

Kirby delivered one of his best outings in his brief big league career, and it began with him throwing 24 consecutive strikes to start the game.

“That’s as good as you can get,” Servais said. “I got to the point where I think the first ball he threw it was where I actually was getting a little nervous. You’ve got to throw a few balls. They just kept swinging at every pitch that he was firing up there. It’s a credit to him, his stuff is that good.”

Per Stats Inc., that’s a Major League record to start a game.

“I looked at when it was like 15 of 16 and was like, ‘Oh man,'” Kirby said.

Known for his strike-throwing ability in college, Kirby never did that at Elon University.

“No, probably not even close,” he said. “I felt really good and my mechanics were nice and fluid today. I wasn’t scared to put it in the middle of the plate too. Just throw strikes, good things happen usually.”

Now of course, some of those strikes were hit and put into play, including three consecutive singles in the first inning from Joey Meneses, Luke Voit and old friend Nelson Cruz, who drove in the only run that Kirby allowed in the game.

The efficiency in the strike zone continued over the next six innings as rookie right-hander held the Nationals scoreless.

His final line: seven innings pitched, one run allowed on eight hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. Of his 85 pitches, 69 were strikes.

The Mariners may preach “dominate the strike zone” to their pitchers, but Kirby owned it. Of the 28 batters he faced, he threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of them. On the seven 1-0 counts after that missed first pitch, he came back with strikes on six of them. He also threw strikes on all five 1-1 counts he had, something the Mariners place high value upon. He had just two three-ball counts on batters in his entire inning.

“They’ve been preaching that since day one and it’s something I’ve been really holding true to myself,” he said. “Just go out there and attack, you can’t really do too bad just throwing strikes.”

He got a standing ovation from the 21,035 fans enjouying the afternoon sun when he struck out Cesar Hernandez to end the seventh inning, slapping his glove in celebration.

But similar to what happened to Felix Hernandez so often in the past and what Kirby’s fellow rotation mates have felt at various points this season, the effort wasn’t rewarded with a win, a decision or actual run support.

The hit-or-miss nature of the Mariners offense was on miss mode for much of the game. Facing 38-year-old Anibal Sanchez and a handful of relievers, the Mariners were held to three hits and five total baserunners over the first seven innings while not scoring a run.

It wasn’t until the eighth inning when baseball prodigy Julio Rodriguez took Kirby off the hook for a loss and brought some life back into the crowd.

Rodriguez jumped on first-pitch hanging curveball from reliever Carl Edwards Jr., sending it over the wall in left-center. The solo homer tied the game at 1-1. It was Rodriguez’s 20th homer of the season. He is just the sixth player in franchise history to total 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a game.

“Kirby was throwing like a really good game,” Rodriguez said. “All the guys were putting the effort in. Being able to deliver for him right there, I feel like it was huge for me. I feel really happy. Unfortunately, we didn’t come with a W.”

Rodriguez is the first player since Mike Cameron (2002) to reach 20 homers and 20 steals in the season for the Mariners. He is the sixth player in team history achieve that feat. He is the first rookie reach 20-20 since Marty Cordova in 1995 for the Twins.

The feat validates his work in the offseason, particularly in adding to his speed.

“I feel like a lot of people were underestimating me last summer as well my game,” he said. “They just didn’t know. Now that I’m able to do it right here, right now for everybody, I’m happy about it. I’m proud of the work that I’ve been putting in the offseason to get where I am right now.”

