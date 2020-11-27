In the mid-2000s, when blogging about baseball was at its apex, Jeff Sullivan was a must-read for Mariners fans. As the lead writer for Lookout Landing, his game recaps were always entertaining. They featured eloquent writing with deft observations, a wry sense of humor and useful information. But it was his analysis of players using advanced analytics that made you think about baseball on a different level.

Sullivan later took his talents to Fangraphs where his writing and analysis of Major League Baseball grew to another level. It’s when people in baseball front offices began to notice and understand what others already knew — a baseball team should hire him.

In 2019 the Tampa Bay Rays, long considered to be one of the most progressive-thinking teams in baseball, hired Sullivan to work in their front office as part of their baseball analytics staff.

Sullivan was a recent guest on the Seattle Times’ Extra Inning podcast, discussing the Rays’ World Series run and watching it as member. He was at the crazy Game 4 of the World Series when Randy Arozarena fell between third base and home and was able to still score for a walk-off win over the Dodgers when catcher Will Smith whiffed on the relay throw home.

Here is a snippet of Sullivan’s conversation with Times Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish.

Ryan Divish: What was playoff baseball like for you this year?

Jeff Sullivan: I cared a lot more about it than I was prepared for, I think emotionally. You know actually getting that last out against the Astros kind of reduced me to actual tears. And you know, having written about the Mariners for so long. I’m no stranger to crying about baseball, but this was kind of in a more positive way. I was fortunate enough to be able to actually be down in Texas and watch Game 4 in person. And so that’s just one of those experiences that is going to stick with you for the rest of your life. I just kind of wish that we had a little more time to let that game breathe before we started losing again.

RD: What was going through your mind during and after that crazy final play of Game 4?

Sullivan: When you have any given matchup, it always favors the pitcher, right? You could have the worst pitcher on any team face the best hitter on the other team, the odds of the hitters gonna make an out are still better than 50 percent. The odds of Brett Phillips against Kenley Jansen are a little different than percent, maybe a little steeper. And I like Brett Phillips, but when you see the ball go into the outfield off the bat, it’s just, so they seat you in these groups of four, like little pods of four, and then you’re separated from other pods of four. And I was with obviously other Rays employees, and there were some other Rays employees around me. And you see you all get hit and find that room in the outfield and so at that point, you’re just so elated that the game is tied that I don’t think we even noticed for one thing that Chris Taylor booted the ball. And certainly then we just saw Randy Arozarena going around third base and we saw him fall, nobody noticed that Will Smith didn’t have the ball on his glove.

So everybody’s just like dammit we’re going to extra ratings in this game. So it was just the speed with which it all was great, and then terrible, and then great again, obviously to end on. We have a former farm director of ours, Mitch Lukevics, he’s like the old timer of all baseball old timers. He used to work for the Yankees and has been in baseball his entire life. And he said on the bus after the game, he’d never seen anything even close to that before. And he’s been in the game for 55 years. So I feel stupidly blessed that I got to see that in my second year of working for baseball team.

RD: Having watched the Rays over the past few years and seeing Kevin Cash pull starter Ryan Yarbrough when he was one-out away from a complete game shutout in Seattle, I wasn’t surprised he pulled Blake Snell in Game 6. There was a lot of consternation on social media. But really if that’s how you play and that’s what you believe in and that’s what got you there, I guess you probably don’t deviate from that thinking.

Sullivan: Let’s be honest, if you’re just looking at it on paper, if you take out a starter and then you get to replace him with Nick Anderson, well, Nick Anderson, the last couple years has been like one of the five or 10 best believers in baseball. Obviously, part of this conversation is that Nick Anderson had allowed a bunch of runs in the playoffs, but I think it’s probably no secret by that point — just the fact that Snell did come out and that Anderson did come in at that point, pretty obviously, we were leaning pretty hard on what we assumed to be there their talent levels. One of the things I guess you don’t really get to understand in the playoffs is exactly how tired pitchers are getting. Forget the whole bubble existence, just the fact that leaning on Anderson or leading on something like Peter Fairbanks or Diego Castillo. Obviously, in the playoffs, everybody is working on adrenaline. They get to sort of counteract how tired they are just because of the stakes of everything. But I think Anderson himself said after the game like, ‘clearly I’m not 100 percent.” But I don’t know who was 100 percent at that point, but like, does get worse as the game goes on. It’s no different for Blake Snell. Nick Anderson usually is absolutely unhittable. We watched him be unhittable in the playoffs on a few occasions. And, yeah, the end of the day, we scored one run against the Dodgers. And in the next day, let’s just be honest, obviously, I think the Rays were a good team, I think the Dodgers were better. And we would’ve had to beat Walker Buehler the next day. So that’s a pretty tall task regardless, so I don’t think taking up Blake’s now, it didn’t really cost us the World Series.

RD: The debate afterwards turned into another war on analytics. I hated that argument afterward. I hated what transpired because a lot of times both sides just bunker in and call each other names. And it’s just so stupid. When I think you’d probably agree that the teams or people that can understand both aspects of it are usually the best ones in terms of understanding how baseball works.

Sullivan: Find a team that’s more analytical than the Dodgers. It’s just such so senseless. I mean, who’s running the Dodgers right now? The guy who used to run the Rays. What do you think these teams are doing? Same with the Astros. Hell, look at the Red Sox now we got another former Ray in place. When that game was over? I know everybody was writing and talking about what happened, obviously, but I had the liberty to just not read a single article about it. You kind of make the decision to just say, ‘look, it’s over.’ There’s nothing, there’s no benefit that’s going to come to any of us for reading people’s retroactive decisions at that point about Blake Snell and Nick Anderson. Obviously, there’s a debate there. It wasn’t a cut and dry decision point. But I think that you just can’t assume that anything that’s said, certainly by someone with a platform, like a big media platform, certainly on television after a decision like that, you can’t assume that anything is going to be said in good faith just because the stakes are just so large, and you’re so prone to just any of that hindsight bias. Two times out of three, three times out of four. I don’t know Anderson gets out of that inning, maybe the Dodgers score one run, but maybe they don’t. And then at that point then it’s bullpens and what are you gonna do. But because bad things happen and bad things happen within the span of what like five pitches or something and then the Dodgers are up 2-1 or 3-1 and Mookie Betts scoring on another ground ball to first base, what are you going to do?

RD: Was there any personal satisfaction though in just beating the Astros in the ALCS given what they’ve done? That had to be just kind of, I wouldn’t say cathartic, but it had to be just a little sweeter when you beat them.

Sullivan: That is the word. That is definitely the word. And the Yankees, too. I don’t know how much of this you were or even a neutral fan were aware of but there’s there’s been a lot of bad blood with Rays and Yankees the last few years. This feels bad to almost pass over the Blue Jays does because we beat the Blue Jays in the playoffs too. But I don’t know that doesn’t really register as an accomplishment. Ask me again in 2021 when they’re better, but I mean, knocking out the Yankees and the Astros back to back and making the World Series. Making the World Series or winning the pennant is a huge accomplishment. It would have been great to just beat the Yankees. And the way that that series ended with Michael Brosseau taking (Aroldis) Chapman deep I mean, you couldn’t have asked for more of a storybook moment. That’s kind of like the (Scott) Hatteberg moment or something in Money Ball. Well, the A’s didn’t win the World Series, but that was their moment. And then yeah, obviously knocking out the Astros too. Remember when the Astros hit a trashcan before every pitch for two years and nobody noticed. Nobody noticed! People are writing about this team every day and nobody noticed the sound. I don’t know how. I blame lots of people.

And they made the playoffs with the blow .500 record but like to, to the Astros’ credit they are and were a really good baseball team. It’s funny, everything they did, and we didn’t have to go into detail on this, really, but I’m not actually convinced that it helped them. I think obviously they did it. And they were hoping that it would help them but at least based on the numbers, I’m not actually convinced that it made them a more effective baseball team, but it certainly made them the most hated baseball team and I agree that they haven’t necessarily paid the full emotional price for that, but whatever. I think by and large, and maybe I’m painting with too broad a brush here, but I think a lot of people have kind of moved on from seeing the Yankees as a villain in part because I think guys like Aaron Judge are just so likable. They’re just not an easy team to eight. So it’s good to have a villain again, I think most people would agree that the Astros are suitable villain. They kind of lean into it with a lot of their good players too. So they were willing to do with it. I think if you want to talk about baseball aesthetics, and that works in our benefit.

RD: I was happy for Mike Zunino. I wrote about him a little bit and the value he had and how frustrating he became to Mariners fans. Maybe that’s always who he was going to be. But you’ve got to wonder though had he been in an organization that understood player development more at the time and gave him more time maybe his swing and miss issues wouldn’t have been so bad.

Sullivan: I feel bad for Zunino and his surface stats, but fundamentally the Mike Zunino game hasn’t changed from when he was in Seattle. The difference between a good Zunino week and a bad one is two swings — whether he hits two homers or he just misses him. Because as I’m sure you know, he’s probably like top 10 baseball and when he hit the (upper) tank like it feels the best. A Zunino bomb feels really different from like a Giancarlo Stanton bomb becasue Stanton just feels like he’s from another planet. But Zunino will reach the upper deck of the upper deck. And it doesn’t happen often doesn’t happen enough. But he got (Lance McCullers). So that was pretty satisfying.

And he’s got a great head for the game. He did a wonderful job of handling our pitching staff, very receptive to tips or things that we wanted to do specifically with him on the defensive side or handling the pitching staff side. I know we still turned down his option for whatever was his contract clause was, but we still like Mike Zunino as a catcher. We still think he’s a good, everyday catcher. So I don’t know what opportunity he’ll find on this market, there’s gonna be a lot of people looking for a catcher, but clearly, he has sharp head for the game. And we can’t really play the counterfactual game of if he doesn’t come up in the Zduriencik years and whatever the Mariners were doing with their player development, it’s hard to think of clear example and I don’t know if Mike would agree with this. I don’t even know if this is true. But it’s hard to think of clear examples on paper of guys who were rushed too quickly. But I don’t know. I’ll leave that one for for people who are actually talking to him.

There were a lot of clips during the playoffs with the announcers drooling over how good a job Mike was doing blocking balls in the dirt. Certainly between guys like Snell and (Tyler) Glasnow — these are guys who bury more to strike breaking balls than almost anyone else in baseball, this side of Mike Clevinger or Trevor Bauer, so you’re asking him to put in an awful lot of work. But at the end of the day, if you’re batting, whatever was .170 then a lot of people are going to be pretty disappointed in your performance, but man when he gets when he really gets one.

RD: What was the process like in going from Fangraphs to the Rays.

Sullivan: When the Rays cold called me, for one thing, they invested to their credit a lot of time in me. I wanted to talk about it a lot. I wanted to talk about it a lot with him, because I wanted some assurances of what the job would be like and what the demand would be like, and how much my life would or wouldn’t change in. Being on their side now, I see how busy they are. But they still took a lot of time out of their day to answer my emails and calls whenever I put a call to them. And I also kind of felt like I’d said most of everything I had to say to the internet, I’m guessing you might be able to relate to that, at a certain point, you probably want to write about a different kind of Mariners team pretty soon because you’ve been writing these same articles for a very long time.

I was feeling kind that I didn’t really have anywhere further to go, I don’t think from Fangraphs where I was. So I gave it a lot of thought and it felt like it was the right opportunity to actually just change my own routine because at that point I was engaged, wasn’t going to have kids or not going to do anything. So basically, I’m out of life accomplishments after getting married. There was just nothing left to do. I was just going sit here until I fade away and go into the ground. So at least the Rays gave me an opportunity to do something different. But it took honestly like, two, two and a half months to actually sort through it, work through it and make the decision. It wasn’t an easy one because I was really loyal to Fangraphs where I worked. I couldn’t have imagined a better working environment than that one. It certainly was the only good place to work on the internet, the only like good company that wasn’t held hostage by sponsor demands, but the Rays were very patient, very understanding. I made it abundantly clear that my wife works in Oregon, and we don’t intend to move right now and that I’m also not very smart and I’m not able to do a lot of the coding that a lot of there at that point current analysts could do but I guess they had an excess of money because they’re like, we don’t care. Just come join us. To this point, they haven’t fired me, so that’s a good sign.

RD: The Mariners are in the midst of a rebuild. But when you were writing about the team on a daily basis, do you think they should’ve made this move back then?

Sullivan: Obviously it’s a hard question to answer if you’re just trying to be sensitive to the the idea of hindsight bias, because it’s easy to say now that, yeah, that should have taken some of those options that were out there for Felix (Hernandez), because the team didn’t do anything. You could make a compelling argument that maybe the right people were not in place to handle that rebuild at the time, but those people were around. Who knows if they would have done well? I don’t even remember if these years are lined up, right. But like let’s say maybe, Brett Lawrie is on there on the table from the Blue Jays. And then at a certain point, you’re like, well, Felix for Brett Lawrie, there’s a premium position player prospect to go get. But then Brett Lawrie went and Dustin Ackley’d himself. So that does that a good trade, or is that a bad trade? You don’t have to think very hard to think of all the promising players at the Mariners failed to develop. It’s really easy to say in hindsight, well, the Mariners should have taken a different course because they should have had different people but they didn’t have those people. Yeah, I don’t know how, what’s a good intellectually responsible way to answer this question.

It was clearly not working. You had multiple years there where you had like the worst or the second worst offense the league. I spent a lot of time hoping the Brendan Ryan would get on base. And you know, that’s just a fool’s errand at that point. Every so often, I’ll go back and look at the lineup. I started working with Fangraphs right after Felix through his perfect game, which by the way, my current employer has much worse memories of than I do. But if you look at the Mariners’ lineup then and it’s just embarrassing what they were actually running out there outside of Felix. Although coincidentally, I can’t believe John Jaso called a perfect game and caught a perfect game.

You would want to say now, with the benefit of hindsight, the Mariners should have rebuilt, and they should have had different people in charge to do it. Because obviously the front office environment turns out was dysfunctional. There are a lot of different messages throughout player development, it didn’t seem like there was a very cohesive system in place. Many things were written about that front office in your current newspaper if I recall.

If we’re talking about like 2011, or 2012, at that point, I don’t know if ownership would have been comfortable starting over with a new front office, because of how new the Zduriencik front office would have been at that point. So then it gets really complicated. But I do think the Mariners have something going for them now, at last. They seem to be generating a lot of better players out of their system, their development seems to better and have more people pulling on the same rope. They’ve also lost a lot so that kind of helps to get more talent into the system, but nevertheless, it does, at least from my perspective now, feel like the Mariners are starting to find more of their footing in a way that I have not thought that they were ever since that first year where we were all fooled by Jack Zduriencik into thinking that this team was actually onto something.