Dave Heaverlo, the former Mariners pitcher and a kindred (free) spirit, may have summed up Jim Swanson best.

“Swannie, he would make something happen,” Heaverlo said with deep affection.

Swanson, who died at 69 this week in Yakima, made so much happen that he left behind a treasure trove of stories — some ribald, some zany, but almost all in the service of wringing every bit of fun from the moment at hand.

And a legion of friends are mourning the man who forged his maverick personality as the left-handed catcher of the legendary independent minor-league team, the Portland Mavericks, who were immortalized in the 2014 documentary “The Battered Bastards of Baseball.”

Swanson was a raconteur of the first order, who turned his namesake sports bar “Swannie’s” into the happening place in Pioneer Square, especially after a Mariners or Seahawks game in the 1980s and into the ’90s. Swannie himself was the life of the party — and everyone knew the party was happening at his place, a couple blocks from the Kingdome.

“The character of ‘Swannie,’ the personality, I think was really tied to that Mavericks experience, and whether it created the character or just helped it manifest itself, I don’t know,” said Swanson’s son Tanner, who is the New York Yankees’ quality control and catching coach. “But he really took a lot of pride in being a part of that.”

Downstairs, Swanson ran the Comedy Underground, where comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres and Cheech and Chong were introduced to Seattle. Upstairs, local athletes would schmooze with customers, who were drawn by the possibility of seeing the likes of Cortez Kennedy, Bob Uecker, Chris Berman or Tom Chambers hop behind the bar to pour a drink or two.

“I’ll tell you, if the walls down below in the comedy club after closing hours could talk, there’d be some great movie you can make,” Heaverlo said. “My God, we had some great times down there.”

Swanson befriended many of the ballplayers in his “day job” as the Mariners’ batting-practice pitcher. Outfielder Dave Henderson, whom he had known since they were opponents in the Northwest League, became a particularly close friend. Swannie loved to challenge Hendu to jump from the floor onto the bar.

Legend was that former Yankees manager Billy Martin would call during games against the Mariners and ask Swannie to send whiskey over to the clubhouse. After one game, Tom Paciorek of the Mariners and George Brett of the Royals stopped by and told Swanson they were hungry.

“Kitchen’s closed,” he replied. “If you want something, go fix it yourself.”

They did exactly that, and Swanson later told The Seattle Times, “They’re not bad cooks, either.”

Once, Heaverlo was at Swannie’s — where he worked as a bouncer and bartender during the offseason — on a night Huey Lewis and the News performed at the Tacoma Dome.

“I was working the door that night when Huey and the boys pulled up in their limousine,” Heaverlo said. “They had heard about Swannie’s and they all wanted to come in. Huey jumps up on the piano above the bar and bangs out a tune. The place went absolutely nuts.”

Swannie borrowed the money to start the bar from Yankees star pitcher Ron Guidry. He learned the profession from Frank Peters, who was his manager on the Mavericks and put him to work as a bartender at his pizzeria in Portland. One of Swanson’s duties was to serve as Peters’ bodyguard, because the Mavericks had a predilection for ticking off fans, opponents and even teammates.

“He saved my life once,” Peters told me for a 2014 article on the Mavericks. “At a team party, one of the players threw a table at me. Swannie said, ‘Frank, duck!’ Earned his salary right there. Shouldn’t be partying with the players, anyway. I did. That’s where the fun was.”

It was Swanson who came up with the idea of putting a loudspeaker on the legendary, “streetwalker red” bus in which the Mavericks traveled. As I wrote in 2014, “They’d roll into town and cruise down Main Street, blaring out, ‘Here come the bad, bad Portland Mavericks. Lock up your daughters … ‘ ”

The Mavericks were owned by actor Bing Russell, who played Deputy Clem Foster on “Bonanza” and featured his son, Kurt Russell — who would become an A-list actor himself — as an infielder. Jim Bouton of “Ball Four” fame was on the team, trying to keep his career alive in his late 30s.

“We were just cocky, and we didn’t give a (bleep),” Swanson told me. “We wanted to kick your ass. Other teams tried to intimidate us sometimes, and we’d just laugh at them. We played as hard as we could between the lines. And we played harder outside the lines afterward.”

One of the Mavericks pitchers was Rob Nelson, who came up with the idea of Big League Chew bubble gum while hanging out in the Mavericks bullpen. He offered Bouton and Swanson a chance to become investors. Bouton put in $10,000 and become rich along with Nelson when the product was purchased by Wrigley. Swanson didn’t think it would ever fly and declined to invest. Every Christmas, Nelson would send Swanson a box of gum with a note saying, “This is your share.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Nelson said of Swanson: “Swannie was the perfect Portland Maverick. Brash, funny, talented, surprisingly self-effacing and as grateful as could be to become a key player in Bing Russell’s roadshow … Jim Swanson was widely respected and wildly beloved.”

Tanner, who has fond memories of hanging out at Swannie’s as a youngster — and learning how to scalp tickets outside the Kingdome — realizes that those days running Swannie’s were his father’s heyday. His final years were beset with health issues, including a series of strokes and then the dementia that ultimately led to his passing.

“He was a giver,” Tanner Swanson said. “He was an entertainer. I think what he enjoyed most was energizing a room, making people laugh. I think that was his gift: just his human spirit. That’s something that I try to carry on, the ability to foster relationships and pour into people.

“He had this unique ability that he could insult you and make you smile in the same sentence. He had an endearing personality, although he was rough around the edges.”

In a poignant Facebook post, Tanner wrote: “To many, Swannie was larger than life. To me, he was life. Thank you dad for showing me how to live. How to dream. How to give. How to not take yourself too seriously. And most importantly, how to love.”

Swanson grew up in Vancouver, Washington, graduated from Fort Vancouver High School and played baseball at Clark College and Central Washington University before winning a job with the Mavericks at an open tryout.

Swanson is survived by Tanner, his daughter Lily, stepson Gabriel, former wife Madchen Sen and five grandchildren. His stepdaughter Ashley preceded him in death.

The family is planning a celebration of life March 19 in Cle Elum. More information is available at swanniescelebrationoflife.com.

No doubt, the event will feature a nonstop barrage of Swannie stories.

“Swannie tried to come across with this tough exterior,” Heaverlo said. “But he’s really a gentle giant at heart. He never held back, and we had so much fun. Everybody knew Swannie — and if you didn’t know Swannie, he was going to get to know you.”

