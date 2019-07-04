Grizzlies starter Kyle McGowin threw seven shutout innings and the Tacoma Rainiers lost 3-0 at Fresno, Calif., in a Pacific Coast League game Thursday night.

McGowin allowed five hits and struck out seven as the Rainiers (41-46) fell in the first of a four-game series.

Outfielder Jaycob Brugman had a double for Tacoma and was 2 for 4 at the plate.

Right-hander Andrew Moore (0-1) started for Tacoma and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings of work.

Everett 13, Eugene 4

The AquaSox made for poor guests on the Fourth of July at PK Park in Eugene, crushing the Emeralds in a Northwest League game.

The AquaSox improved to 10-11 on the season.

Third baseman Austin Shenton was 3 for 6 with three RBI. Shenton had both a double and a triple.

Juan Mercedes started for Everett and allowed only two runs, striking out six.