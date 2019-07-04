Grizzlies starter Kyle McGowin threw seven shutout innings and the Tacoma Rainiers lost 3-0 at Fresno, Calif., in a Pacific Coast League game Thursday night.
McGowin allowed five hits and struck out seven as the Rainiers (41-46) fell in the first of a four-game series.
Outfielder Jaycob Brugman had a double for Tacoma and was 2 for 4 at the plate.
Right-hander Andrew Moore (0-1) started for Tacoma and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings of work.
Everett 13, Eugene 4
The AquaSox made for poor guests on the Fourth of July at PK Park in Eugene, crushing the Emeralds in a Northwest League game.
The AquaSox improved to 10-11 on the season.
Third baseman Austin Shenton was 3 for 6 with three RBI. Shenton had both a double and a triple.
Juan Mercedes started for Everett and allowed only two runs, striking out six.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.