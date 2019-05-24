Andrew Stevenson’s two-run triple in the top of the sixth snapped a 4-4 tie and the Fresno Grizzlies went on to beat the host Tacoma Rainiers 9-6 in Pacific Coast League play Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma fell behind 4-0 but catcher Jose Lobaton, who went 4 for 5, pulled the Rainiers into a 4-4 tie with a two-run homer to right-center in the bottom of the fifth.

The Rainiers, falling behind by four runs once again, scored twice and loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but reliever Michael Blazek came on to get Billy Cooke to pop out and Ian Miller to strike out for the third time to end Tacoma’s last big scoring threat.

Blazek then put Tacoma down 1-2-3 in the eighth — including two more strikeouts.

The Grizzlies roughed up Tacoma starter Jonathon Niese for four runs, five hits and four walks in five innings.