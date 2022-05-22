BOSTON — Everything about the bottom of 10th inning trended toward another defeat for the Mariners.

In a series when few things went right, they had a chance to prolong the defeat for another inning, or perhaps pull out a victory to end what’s been a miserable road trip.

Instead Franchy Cordero landed a haymaker when a jab was necessary to put the Mariners down.

Cordero smashed a ball over the wall in deep right field for a walk-off grand slam and an 8-4 Red Sox victory.

The Mariners were swept in the four-game series by Boston and remains in last place in the American League West.

Logan Gilbert gave the Mariners a quality outing in the heat, leaving his uniform looking as if he showered in it. The lanky right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

He allowed a solo homer to Christian Arroyo with two outs in the second inning. The Red Sox pushed their lead to 2-0 an inning later as they worked the bases loaded and picked up a run on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.

After being stymied for five innings by Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, the Mariners offense finally got to the veteran right-hander in the sixth. Taylor Trammell worked a leadoff walk and Adam Frazier followed with a fly ball to right field that curled around the right field foul pole, commonly referred to as the Pesky Pole, into the short right field seats for his second homer of the season.

The game remained tied for only about 10 minutes.

Trevor Story continued his torture of Mariners pitching and the reclamation of his season with leadoff homer to start the sixth inning. It has fifth homer of the four-game series vs. Seattle.

Down a run, the Mariners tied the game in the top of the ninth when Eugenio Suarez clubbed a solo homer over the monster off Boston’s Hansel Robles.