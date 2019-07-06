FRESNO, Calif. — Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to give the Tacoma Rainiers an 8-7 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday in the first game of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader.

Kristopher Negron went 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs batted in and three runs scored for Tacoma.

Raymond Kerr (1-0) pitched 21/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory. Aaron Northcraft pitched a scoreless seventh for his first save.

Fresno won the second game 8-5. Fraley had a solo homer and Negron had two more hits and two RBI.

At Eugene 13, Everett 7

Austin Shenton had two hits and drove in a run for the AquaSox, and Miguel Perez homered.