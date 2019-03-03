Ryon Healy's RBI single tied the game and Tim Beckham's two-run double gave Seattle the lead.

Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. His lone run allowed came in the second inning where he walked Nick Ahmed after getting two quick outs. Arizona catcher Carson Kelly followed with a double off the fence in left field to score Ahmed from first base.

Projected closer Hunter Strickland allowed his first runs of the spring, giving up two runs in the fifth inning on three consecutive two-out doubles. After dominating the first two hitters, he gave up a hard double to Matt Szcczur on a 3-2 fastball. The second of three doubles was a bit unlucky — a pop up into shallow right field that just stayed fair.

Down 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Mariners hung four runs on the Diamondbacks in the frame. Pinch hitter Ryon Healy smoked a hard one-hop single off the chest of third baseman Domingo Leyba to score a run. Tim Beckham followed with a two-run double to right field. Pinch hitter Braden Bishop capped off the rally with a line-drive to left-center that score another run.

Player of the game

After missing a few days because of minor hamstring tightness, Healy has started to heat up. He had two hits, including a homer in the B game two days ago and tallied two hits in two at-bats against Arizona. Both hits were single and hit very hard.

Quotable

“Healy hit the ball really good today. His timing is getting a little bit better. He’s gotten some more at-bats, some at-bats in the B game as well. It’s good to see. We have a few competitions going on here and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.” — Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners have their first offday of the spring. There will be no workouts or B games played. The team returns to the field on Tuesday at Peoria Stadium when they face the San Diego Padres.

Video highlights

