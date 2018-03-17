Marco Gonzales gave the Mariners an outstanding start with 5 2/3 shutout innings while Mike Zunino, Daniel Vogelbach and Kyle Seager all homered in the split squad win.

Mariners (SS) 7, Angels 0 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The Mariners got an outstanding pitching performance as starter Marco Gonzales and relievers Juan Nicasio, James Pazos and David Phelps combined to shut out the Angels. The four pitchers combined to allow just three hits — all singles — with one walk and six strikeouts.

Pazos worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Nicasio worked just 1/3 of an inning and will pitch again on Sunday in scheduled back-to-back outings.

The Mariners got plenty of offense, blasting three homers in the game. Mike Zunino gave Seattle a 2-0 lead, smashing a two-run shot off the batter’s eye in center field off of Angels starter John Lamb. The red-hot hitting Daniel Vogelbach continued his torrid spring, launching a solo homer to right off of the lefty Lamb. Kyle Seager checked in with his first homer of the spring — a solo shot over the bullpen in right field.

Vogelbach went 1-for-3 in the game with a walk. He’s now hitting .400 (16 for 40) with a .529 on-base percentage, an .850 slugging percentage, six doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and 10 walks in 15 games.

Player of the game

Lefty Marco Gonzales spent a week not being able to use his right hand for much of anything after taking a line drive off the base of his thumb, forcing him out of his previous outing. But the swollen and discolored hand didn’t stop him from getting his throwing program work done in between starts. With the aid of someone catching the baseball for him, Gonzales did everything that he would normally in preparation. And it paid off, Gonzales was outstanding on Saturday, pitching 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit with a walk and three strikeouts.

Quotable

“Marco was really good today. He used all of his pitches, but not quite as many cutters, which was the goal coming in. Wanted to get his fastball going and located and his offspeed pitches were outstanding.”

On Tap

The Mariners will be back at Peoria Stadium on Sunday afternoon to host the Cleveland Indians. Right-hander Rob Whalen will get the start for Seattle while right-handers Juan Nicasio, Edwin Diaz, Mike Morin and Ryan Good are also scheduled to pitch. Cleveland will start right-hander Mike Clevinger. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on Root Sports and broadcast live on ESPN 710 and mariners.com

