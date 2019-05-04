CLEVELAND – A bullpen that was thought to be a weakness coming into the season has somehow managed to be worse than the minimal expectations that were set for the pieced-together unit.

And the Mariners’ losing streak has now snowballed to six games.

Carlos Santana, who was a member of the Mariners for about 10 days this offseason, came back to haunt his “former” team by blasting a two-run homer off reliever Connor Sadzeck in the bottom of the eighth inning to change a one-run deficit for Cleveland into an eventual 5-4 win at Progressive Field.

It was the second straight game the Mariners’ bullpen took the loss.

“They got the big hit at the end just like they did last night,” manager Scott Servais said.

Seattle seemed poised to break its losing streak when Tim Beckham smashed a solo homer to center field off Indians starter Carlos Carrasco for a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth. Beckham’s solo shot was one of four solo homers the Mariners hit in the game.

“We did what we do and hit some homers,” Servais said. “Unfortunately, they were all solo homers.”

But Seattle’s bullpen still had to cover six more outs without allowing a run, which isn’t a simple task for the patchwork group that features plenty of inexperience in leverage situations.

Roenis Elias, who had pitched a perfect seventh inning, returned to the mound for the eighth. But since he hadn’t pitched in seven days due to arm soreness, the Mariners weren’t going to let Elias throw more than 30 pitches in the outing. After giving up a leadoff single to Francisco Lindor and retiring the next two batters, Elias was at 27 pitches.

With the switch-hitting Santana coming to the plate, the Mariners decided to go to the right-handed throwing Sadzeck to force Santana to bat left-handed. The advanced scouting said Santana had been mashing left-handed pitching all season. In 38 plate appearances this season, Santana had a .367/.500/.533 slash line vs. lefties and a .292/.393/.458 line against righties in 84 plate appearances. While he’s obviously hitting well from both sides of the plate, the Mariners wanted him to bat from the left side.

“He’s been going really good right-handed,” Servais said. “The Indians are tough because of all their switch hitters. And their switch hitters are good from both sides. You are just trying to play the odds a little bit.”

With Sadzeck’s high-90s fastball and power slider, he was supposed to carefully attack Santana but not make a major mistake by leaving anything down the middle. With Lindor on second and first base open, if Sadzeck did walk Santana, it wouldn’t be catastrophic. They’d simply bring in lefty Zac Rosscup to face left-handed hitting Carlos Gonzalez, who was on deck.

Sadzeck threw four consecutive sliders to Santana, something Servais didn’t exactly prefer, and the fourth one just stayed right over the middle of the plate. Santana smashed it over the wall for his fifth homer of the season.

“Flipping Santana around I thought was the right move,” Servais said. “We are giving opportunities to guys and seeing if they can take and run with those opportunities. (Sadzeck) just didn’t execute the pitch. Connor has been on a good run with us. He’s been throwing the ball well. But he made a mistake today and we paid for it.”

The Mariners did get the tying run on base in the top of the ninth against Cleveland closer Brad Hand. Edwin Encarnacion drew a leadoff walk to provide a small glimmer of hope, but Hand came back to strike out Jay Bruce, Domingo Santana and Omar Narvaez to close out the Indians’ win.

Besides Beckham, Encarnacion (9), Daniel Vogelbach (9) and Dylan Moore (2) also hit solo homers in the game off Carrasco, who pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing the four runs on seven hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

The Mariners got a quality start from Mike Leake, who pitched six innings while allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

“You can’t go to certain spots in the zone,” Leake said. “I was just trying to work different pitches into different spots. I gave up the three runs, but for the most part I was able to hold them away.”