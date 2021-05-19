Kyle Seager offered an emphatic answer to the inevitable question early Wednesday night.

No, the Mariners would not be no-hit for a second night in a row, thanks to Seager’s milestone home run in the first inning.

But, well, no, things also didn’t get a whole lot better for Seattle’s struggling offense.

Former Seattle University standout Tarik Skubal outdueled Logan Gilbert in a matchup of touted young pitchers, striking out nine in his first start against the Mariners and helping the Detroit Tigers complete a three-game series sweep with a 6-2 victory at T-Mobile Park.

The Tigers (17-26) entered the week with the worst record in the American League. The Mariners (21-23) combined for just three runs and nine hits in the three games, with Skubal following dominant performances from Detroit starters Casey Mize, Spencer Turnbull, who threw the second no-hitter of the season against the M’s on Tuesday night.

Skubal, a 24-year-old left-handed rookie, was one of the most touted pitching prospects in baseball when he debuted with Detroit last year. He struggled early this season — 0-6 with a 5.73 earned-run average — but he had his best outing of the season Wednesday in front of some 30 former college teammates, coaches and friends.

Advertising

He settled in after allowing Seager’s blast in the first inning, scattering four hits and two walks over five innings to earn his first win of the season.

Gilbert, another highly regarded pitching prospect, couldn’t get out of the third inning in his second start for the Mariners. He had a 1-2-3 first inning, but needed 30 pitches to get through the second and managed to get just two outs on 35 pitches in the third inning before he was relieved.

Gilbert’s fastball sat around 93-94 mph, and he didn’t have much command for his curveball or his slider. He exited with a 5-2 deficit.

Through two starts, Gilbert is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA.

Jarred Kelenic, of course, arrived in Seattle, along with Gilbert, to much fanfare last week. Kelenic did have one hit Wednesday, and was hit by a pitch late, but he hasn’t been the consistent spark at the top of the order many hoped he could be, posting a .590 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in his first full week.

Seager ended any no-hit drama early, hitting a 97-mph fastball from Skubal 420 feet out to right field. That gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead, and it was Seager’s 84th home run at T-Mobile Park, breaking a tie with Nelson Cruz and Raul Ibanez for the most in the park’s history.

The Mariners threatened again in the fifth inning. Sam Haggerty walked and Kelenic laced a solid single to center, bringing the tying run to the plate with one out. But Skubal needed just three pitches — three swings and misses — to strike out Mitch Haniger. He got Kyle Lewis to swing-and-miss at a slider for the final out of the inning.

Advertising

His night complete, Skubal screamed in celebration as he walked off the mound.

The Mariners had a chance again in the eighth inning against Detroit reliever Michael Fulmer, putting two on with two outs.

But Fulmer struck out Seager swinging and then got Tom Murphy to pop out to end it.

How rough has it been for Seattle’s offense?

Jose Marmolejos, bumped to the bottom of the lineup with his .145 batting average, belted a deep fly ball off Detroit’s Jose Cisnero that appeared headed over the wall in straightaway center in the seventh inning — until Detroit’s JaCoby Jones jumped and brought it back. Jones’ catch was so casual it was cruel, as if he never doubted he had it.

The doubt, meanwhile, seeps deeper and deeper for the Mariners’ offense.