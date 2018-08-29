Kivlehan hit his 18th homer of the season in the second inning off Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence.
Former Tacoma Rainier Patrick Kivlehan homered against his old club, leading the host Las Vegas 51s to a 7-5 victory in a Pacific Coast League game Wednesday night.
It was a tough outing for Lawrence (7-5), who allowed six earned runs in 41/3 innings.
David Freitas hit his fourth homer of the season for the Rainiers.
Everett loses
Vancouver erased a 3-1 deficit, scoring nine runs over the sixth through eighth innings to beat visiting Everett 10-3 in a Northwest League game.
