Hasegawa made an All-Star team and posted a 3.46 ERA in four seasons with the Mariners. He might return to the area, but to try to qualify for the Boeing Classic.

Shigetoshi Hasegawa was never intimidated as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound Mariners pitcher facing strapping batters much bigger than him.

So he certainly isn’t fazed teeing it up against players who are about 30 years younger at the qualifying tournament for PGA Tour Canada in Santee, Calif.

While Hasegawa, who goes by Shiggy, seems to have no chance of earning his card on that tour (he is in 108th place after three of four rounds), don’t expect him to give up on his dream to eventually play on the PGA Champions Tour. He will be eligible to play in August when he turns 50.

Hasegawa was a member of Bear Creek Country Club while a relief pitcher with the Mariners from 2002-05. He was an All-Star in 2003 when he had a remarkable 1.48 earned-run average over 73 innings.

He often played golf for fun with teammates Jeff Nelson and Ryan Franklin, and usually shot in the 80s. But about five years ago, he decided to get serious.

“It was my hobby,” he said. “(But after retiring), I had nothing else to do, so I had to do something. I told my wife that I was to try to get on the pro tour. She said, ‘Why not, you have the time.’ ”

So Hasegawa, who had moved back to Southern California (he played for the Los Angeles Angels before the Mariners), put in the hours and last year had the biggest moment of his golfing career.

He earned a spot in the U.S. Amateur in a qualifier at his home course, Mission Viejo Country Club. While he was not one of 64 players at the U.S. Amateur to advance to match play at famed Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades (Calif.), it was nothing but positive for Hasegawa, who can hit drives 290 to 300 yards and isn’t outmuscled by the youngsters.

“It was a good experience,” he said. “I had only been to Riviera a couple of times, and the kids knew everything about it.”

Next on his to-do list is to try to earn one of the few spots at PGA Tour Champions qualifying school next year. And right after turning 50, he will try to earn spots in some PGA Tour Champions events in Monday qualifiers. He knows it won’t be easy.

“If I don’t make it, I will try again,” Hasegawa said. “It took me five times trying to get into the U.S. Amateur before I finally made it.”

Hasegawa enjoys the mental aspect of golf. He was a starting pitcher in Japan and he said if you give up a couple of runs early in a game, you have to keep going, and it’s the same mentality in golf when you have to keep going after making a double bogey.

“But I think golf is harder mentally than baseball,” Hasegawa said. “As a starter, you usually go about seven innings. In golf, it’s 18 holes.”

Many pitchers are good golfers as the weight shift and the motion are similar to the golf swing.

“But the baseball swing is much different than the golf swing, and that is why most position players suck at golf,” Hasegawa said.

One who doesn’t and has played with Hasegawa is Angels star Mike Trout.

“He just started three or four years ago, and he will be beating me pretty soon,” Hasegawa said.

Hasegawa is planning to try to qualify for the Boeing Classic at Snoqualmie Ridge in August. He still loves this area.

“I would still live in Seattle if it wasn’t for the weather,” he said. “But my son wanted to play baseball and I wanted to golf, and we can do that all year here.”

It worked out.

His son Kohto plays college baseball for Cal Poly Pomona. And Shiggy? His story is still not finished.