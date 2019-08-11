They were almost assuredly chants to honor him. But perhaps they were desperate calls to rescue the Mariners and their tepid offense from being shutout by one of their own.

In the final game of the weekend series that celebrated Edgar Martinez’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the familiar chants of Edgaaaaarr!! Edgaaaarrr!! were volleyed back and forth between the fans on the third base side and the first base side of T-Mobile Park during the eighth inning.

Edgaaarr! (Help the Mariners)

Edgaaarr! (Please help them score one just run)

Edgaaarr! (Just come pinch hit!)

With a crowd 24,219 in attendance, they rang throughout the building.

If only the Martinez of yesteryear, or even the Martinez of now, could’ve grabbed one of his many Louisville Sluggers, slathered in pine tar, and step to the plate. He’d fix things. Or at least give Seattle some hope.

But there was no helping the Mariners against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough, who is, yes, a former Mariner prospect. The gangly lefty pitched the game of his career against the team that traded him away, leading the Rays to a 1-0 victory and a three-game series sweep.

Yarbrough pitched 8 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts on 99 pitches. It could’ve been a somewhat historic outing for franchise that hasn’t a complete game from one of its starters since May 14, 2016. That’s the longest drought in Major League Baseball. Heck it was just the second time a starter had pitched into the ninth inning.

But instead of letting Yarbrough face one more batter and try for a three-hit shuout, Rays manager Kevin Cash, doing what he’s done since taking over for Joe Maddon in 2014, pulled his young lefty with two outs in the ninth inning.

The fear of Domingo Santana, who was 0 for 2 and had reached on a catcher’s interference, was apparently too great to give the kid a chance for a shutout and also snap the longest streak of starts without a complete game for a franchise.

Closer Emilio Pagan saved his third game of the series, getting pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez to ground out to end the game.

Wade LeBlanc took a tough loss, pitching eight innings and allowing just one run.

The Rays’ lone run came in the fourth inning when the bespectacled Eric Sogard broke a scoreless tie by launching his 13th homer of the season into the right field seats. LeBlanc left a 3-2 fastball over the middle of the plate. It was one of the few mistakes LeBlanc made on the day and Sogard didn’t miss it.