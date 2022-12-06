SAN DIEGO — Mitch Haniger is heading home to play baseball.

The veteran outfielder opted against returning to the city and organization where he established himself as a quality Major League Baseball player and an All-Star in 2018.

Instead, the former Mariner is going back to the Bay Area, where he was born and raised, to play for the team he grew up cheering for as a kid — the San Francisco Giants.

On late Tuesday afternoon, Haniger reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Giants, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

This story will be updated.