Lou Piniella, the winningest manager in Mariners history, could soon get his long-awaited call from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Piniella, 80, is one of eight finalists on the Contemporary Era Ballot, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Thursday.

The 16-member Contemporary Era Committee will vote on the finalists at the MLB Winter Meetings in December. Finalists who receive votes on at least 75% of ballots (at least 12 of 16 votes) cast by the committee will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Piniella spent 23 years as a major league manager, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a World Series championship in 1990.

Three years later, he arrived in Seattle.

“Lou made an immediate impact on our franchise when he joined us in 1993, and it has been a lasting impact,” John Ellis, the Mariners retired chairperson, said in a statement. “He was the right man at the right time to breathe life into an organization, change the culture and, in the process, make Major League Baseball relevant in an entire region of the country.”

Over 10 seasons as the Mariners manager, Piniella posted a record of 840-711 (.542) and led the club to four postseason appearances. He is the all-time winningest manager in club history and one of 11 members of the Mariners Hall of Fame.

Twice he was named the AL Manager of the Year with the Mariners (1995 and 2001), and he was the NL Manager of the Year with the Cubs in 2008.

Piniella had career managerial record of 1,835-1,713 over 23 seasons with the New York Yankees (1986-88), Reds (1990-92), Mariners (1993-2002), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003-05) and Chicago Cubs (2007-10).

From 1990 to 2009, Piniella totaled 1,560 wins, fourth-most among any manager over that span. He trailed only Hall of Fame managers Bobby Cox (1,792), Joe Torre (1,703) and Tony La Russa (1,701).

In 18 seasons as an outfielder with the Baltimore Orioles (1964), Cleveland (1968), Kansas City Royals (1969-73) and New York Yankees (1974-84), Piniella was a career .291 hitter, totaling 1,705 hits, 305 doubles, 102 home runs and 766 RBI. He was named AL Rookie of the Year in 1969 and earned a trip to the All-Star Game in 1972.

He is one of four people in MLB history with at least 1,500 managerial wins and 1,500 hits as a player, joining with Hall of Famers Joe Torre and Fred Clarke, as well as Dusty Baker.