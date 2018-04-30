Guillermo Heredia did have one hit in two at-bats before being replaced in center field, but Daniel Vogelbach went 0 for 2 and Taylor Motter went 0 for 4.

TACOMA — Players recently sent down by the Mariners didn’t help the cause much Monday night as the Tacoma Rainiers dropped a 5-3 decision to Albuquerque in Pacific Coast League baseball.

Guillermo Heredia did have one hit in two at-bats before being replaced in center field, but Daniel Vogelbach went 0 for 2 and Taylor Motter went 0 for 4.

The only bright spot for the Rainiers (12-12) was Max Povse. He allowed the Isotopes (10-15) three earned runs in 62/3 innings, which dropped his ERA to 7.13.