Michael Marjama wanted to come back to baseball and the Mariners organization.

But any return to baseball has been put on hold, and it won’t come with the Mariners.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced that Marjama’s application for reinstatement from the voluntary retired list has been placed on hold after he tested positive for Oxandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance, which is a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Marjama was given an 80-game suspension.

The Mariners released a statement in reaction to the announcement of the suspension:

“Following his voluntary retirement last year, Mike Marjama is no longer a part of the Mariners organization. But we wish him the best in the future.

At the same time, our organization fully supports the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from our game.”

It means the Mariners have removed Marjama from his “optional Triple A assignment with Tacoma” status and released him. Per the news release from MLB, he will have to serve the 80-game suspension before his application for reinstatement will be ruled on by the commissioner.

Marjama walked away from baseball on July 8 of the 2018 season while playing for Tacoma. At the time, he was on the Rainiers’ injured list for about two weeks because of a concussion. In 43 games with the Rainiers, he was hitting .247 (39 for 158) with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 RBI.

After dealing with a severe eating disorder in high school, he “retired” to take a job with the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).

He made the Mariners’ opening day roster out of spring training. And with Mike Zunino injured, Marjama was the starting catcher for Felix Hernandez on opening day vs. Cleveland. He appeared in 10 of the season’s first 17 games, hitting .111 (3 for 27) with three doubles. He was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma on April 20 when Zunino came off the disabled list.

But his path to his big league debut was far from typical. After missing all of his junior baseball season at Granite Bay High School (California) to recover and regain the 60-plus pounds of weight lost, he came back for a solid senior season. He went on to play for Sacramento City College, which was coached at the time by Andy McKay, the current Mariners director of player development. From there, Marjama moved on to Long Beach State and was eventually selected in the 23rd round of the 2011 draft and converted to catcher by the White Sox. He was traded from Chicago to the Rays and then the Mariners.