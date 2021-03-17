Former Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez left his Grapefruit League start with the Orioles on Tuesday because of right elbow discomfort, Baltimore general manager Mike Elias said.

The extent of Hernandez’s injury was not known, and he was set to undergo testing, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

“I thought his velocity was the same, and he was getting outs. I just thought the body language was different this time out,” Hyde told reporters in Port Charlotte, Florida. “We felt like there was something bothering him.”

Facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Hernandez struck out two, retiring the side in order, in the first inning and then left the game. He came into spring with decreased velocity and had allowed six runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings before Tuesday.

Hernandez, 34, went 169-136 with the Mariners from 2005-19, recording a 3.42 ERA and 2,524 strikeouts. He is a six-time All-Star and won the 2010 American League Cy Young Award.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last spring before electing not to play in the shortened 2020 season due to health concerns. He signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore last month with the hope of nabbing a rotation spot, which would earn him $1 million.