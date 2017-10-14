Chris Taylor hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and the host Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 in the opener of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

LOS ANGELES – Chris Taylor hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, Yasiel Puig added a homer and an RBI double to his dynamite postseason, and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a short start by Clayton Kershaw for a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night in the NL Championship Series opener.

Charlie Culberson doubled, drove in the tying run and scored another while replacing injured All-Star shortstop Corey Seager for the Dodgers, who are 4-0 in this postseason.

Seager, the younger brother of Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, was left off the NLCS roster because of a back injury suffered when he slid into second base in an NLDS game Monday in Arizona.

“It was just unrealistic to think that I would be able to go,” Corey Seager said.

Four innings of perfect relief pitching helped Los Angeles overcome an early two-run deficit in this rematch of the 2016 NLCS, won in six games by the Cubs on the way to their first World Series championship in 108 years.

“I just know that this year, we’re a very focused group, very confident group,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Kershaw pitched five innings of four-hit ball, but the Dodgers’ ace fell behind 2-0 before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter during a tying rally.

Chicago’s Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-run homer in the fourth, but the final 18 batters failed to reach base for the weary Cubs, still bouncing back from a 10-hour flight after finishing off Washington in the NLDS late Thursday night.

Kershaw’s inability to match his sublime regular-season performances in the playoffs is a central theme of his career. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner won the NLDS series opener last week despite giving up four homers at Dodger Stadium, and Almora’s shot made him the first Dodgers pitcher to yield five homers in a single postseason.

The Dodgers tied the score in the fifth inning and went ahead 3-2 in the sixth when former Mariner Taylor led off with a home run off loser Hector Rondon.

Taylor was traded by the Mariners to the Dodgers in June 2016 for pitcher Zach Lee.

Taylor hit .288 with 21 homers for L.A. in the regular season this year. Lee was claimed off waivers from the M’s by San Diego in December and pitched in three games before being released by the Padres in August.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected in the seventh after a call at the plate was reversed. Culberson initially was ruled out when he tried to score from second, but was called safe after video review when catcher Willson Contreras was deemed to be blocking home plate without the ball.