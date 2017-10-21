Chris Taylor hit .240 with no homers in 86 games for the Mariners before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This season, he hit .288 with 21 homers for L.A., which is in the World Series.

CHICAGO – It took nearly three decades for the Los Angeles Dodgers to return to the World Series. In all that time, Hollywood’s team could never find the right leading man.

In their search for a leadoff hitter, they poached from old rivals, grabbing Willie Randolph from the New York Yankees and Brett Butler from the San Francisco Giants. They traded a future Hall of Famer, Pedro Martinez, to get Delino DeShields. They gave the role to their future manager, Dave Roberts, and to the career stolen-bases leader, Rickey Henderson. They tried a homegrown speedster, Dee Gordon, and a homegrown slugger, Joc Pederson.

Last fall, the Dodgers used four leadoff hitters in six games while losing the National League Championship Series to the Chicago Cubs.

Yet on Thursday, before the Dodgers trounced the Cubs 11-1 to clinch the pennant in Game 5 of this year’s NLCS, there was no doubt who would lead the way: Chris Taylor. He drew a nine-pitch walk to start the game, fueled other rallies with hits and will try to torment the Houston Astros in the Dodgers’ first World Series since 1988.

All postseason, the Dodgers have used only Taylor — a former Mariner — to lead off. Last year, he was a stirrups-wearing afterthought who gained a slice of infamy in El Paso, Texas, for beaning the mascot, Chico the Chihuahua, with a wild throw from shortstop when he played for the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers.

On Thursday, Roberts summed up the reputation Taylor brought to Dodgers spring training this year: “a fringy, 4-A player” who had gambled on a swing change to save his career.

“It was actually the first day of full-squad workouts,” said Roberts, recalling the moment Taylor’s status changed. “He was on the back field. So as I was kind of making my way around the different hitting groups, you see Chris and the way the ball’s coming off, and he completely changed his swing mechanics. There is that angle that he used to have; he really had a loop in his swing and really couldn’t get the velocity. That kind of changed, and the way he’s using his entire body, the ball was just coming off a lot more hot. I remember talking to Andrew at that point, saying, ‘This guy’s a real player right now.’ ”

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, acquired Taylor from the Mariners in a June 2016 trade for a minor-league pitcher, Zach Lee.

Taylor had hit .240 with no homers in 86 games for the Mariners, and Friedman could not have imagined his production this season: a .288 average with 21 homers and 17 steals while starting at five positions: second base, shortstop, third base, left field and center field.

Taylor, 27, also homered in Games 1 and 3 of the NLCS and was voted co-MVP of that series.

Friedman said the Dodgers liked Taylor’s athleticism, speed and defense. They appreciated his disciplined plate approach and ability to make contact. One major factor was missing, though.

“We felt like his offensive upside needed to be adjusted up,” Friedman said. “What that meant, we weren’t sure.”

Robert Van Scoyoc had an idea. Van Scoyoc, a hitting instructor in Southern California who consults for the Dodgers, had first noticed Taylor in Detroit in 2014, when Taylor was a rookie for the Mariners. Van Scoyoc was there to meet with another player, J.D. Martinez, whose swing he had helped transform, turning Martinez into a slugging force for the Tigers. He liked parts of Taylor’s game, but doubted his long-term outlook because of a weak swing.

“It was a push-your-hands-inside-the-ball type of swing,” Van Scoyoc recalled. “He swung in a really short zone and there was no leverage in the air. It was punch the ball and hit low line drives to the opposite field.”

By last October, Taylor was ready to make a change. He met Van Scoyoc at the Dodgers’ complex in Arizona during “Stay Hot,” a program designed to keep extra players ready if the team needs to summon them during the playoffs.

“He was relentless in the way he wanted to work,” Van Scoyoc said.

Taylor said he had no expectations when he decided to revamp his swing and never expected to see results so quickly. But he knew he had gotten too content as an ordinary hitter.

“It’s definitely scary any time you make a change like that,” Taylor said. “You get out of your comfort zone.”

Before, Van Scoyoc said, Taylor held his bat straight up. By moving the barrel of the bat — as Chipper Jones or Robinson Cano do — and adding a leg kick, Taylor could get more from the sophisticated plate approach he already had, Van Scoyoc believed.

“Now when he gets his swing off and makes a good decision, it can deliver an impactful blow,” he said. “His best result before was a medium line drive. Now, his best result is a home run.”