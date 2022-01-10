Even though Major League Baseball is mired in a lockout, team-organized workouts for minor league players not on the 40-man roster or part of the MLB Players Association can proceed as usual.

On Monday afternoon, Emanuel Sifuentes, the Mariners new director of player development, announced that 28 minor league pitchers in the organization were selected for the “Dominate The Zone Pitching Camp,” which started earlier that morning at the team’s minor league complex in Arizona.

The list includes right-hander Emerson Hancock, who is ranked No. 34 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects in baseball and eight other pitchers in the ranked in the Mariners’ Top 30 prospects list.

Formerly dubbed “Gas Camp,” and focusing on building pitch velocity, the new camp is now “an all-encompassing pitching camp that aims to make pitchers in the organization the best possible versions of themselves.”

The only notable absences from the list are Seattle’s top pitching prospect George Kirby, who is ranked No. 33 in Pipeline’s Top 100, right-hander Connor Phillips, who is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the organization and right-hander Taylor Dollard, who is ranked No. 25 in the organization.

List of camp attendees (alphabetically)